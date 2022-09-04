ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bean Station, TN

Bean Station, TN
WJHL

TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Morristown Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Still Searching for Man who Drove His Car Through a Home, Killing an 18 Month Old

Morristown Police along with the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force are still searching for Walter Mendez, the man suspected of driving his car through a home killing an 18-month old child. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help but aren’t receiving any tips in the case....
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road. According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Johnson City Press

TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

More info released on OR house fire

A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Three vehicle wreck leaves a car and pick up in a pickle

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s one of those wrecks that only a photo can do it any sort of justice. Just before 2pm, a car and a truck wrecked and another vehicle suffered collateral damage. There were no injuries reported in the call that came in to Central...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WJHL

PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

