Woman injured in 2021 fatal shooting sues Soaky Mountain
A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing, alleging that the park was negligent in overserving alcohol which partially caused the shooting.
993thex.com
TBI: 27-year-old man shot dead during arrest attempt by trooper in Jonesborough
A 27-year-old man with active criminal warrants was shot and killed in the midst of a struggle with a Tennessee State Trooper. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Wednesday morning incident in Washington County where Tyler Michael Gardner died at the scene in a field off 5 Oaks Road.
KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.
Woman charged with DUI after car crashes into Knoxville bar
A woman has been charged with a DUI after she drove into a bar, leaving multiple people injured according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Man arrested, charged after early morning assault in Market Square
A homeless man is under arrest and accused of assaulting a fem in downtown Knoxville.
WATE
Maynardville man arrested, charged after road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man was arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a road rage incident. Union County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who was in a road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road, Monday around 6:23 p.m. The...
BCSO: Reward offered leading to arrest, conviction of person who left scene of crash that killed Maryville man
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced Tuesday the family of Gary Burchfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who struck and killed Burchfield on Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4. According to a release by...
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
One arrested after police pursuit in Madisonville
One person has been arrested following a pursuit in Madisonville.
newstalk987.com
Morristown Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Still Searching for Man who Drove His Car Through a Home, Killing an 18 Month Old
Morristown Police along with the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force are still searching for Walter Mendez, the man suspected of driving his car through a home killing an 18-month old child. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help but aren’t receiving any tips in the case....
wvlt.tv
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road. According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.
Escaped inmate caught in Morristown, second still on the run
One of the two Cocke County inmates who escaped while on a litter crew has been captured according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Johnson City Press
TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
WYSH AM 1380
More info released on OR house fire
A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.
wvlt.tv
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
Hawkins Co. dad arrested after 1-year-old reportedly found in truck with used syringes
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A reported tag light violation led to multiple charges from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy reportedly found drug paraphernalia in a diaper bag along with a 1-year-old daughter in the passenger seat “playing with a torn open bag of screws and washes.” Steven Douglas Merrill faces the […]
1450wlaf.com
Three vehicle wreck leaves a car and pick up in a pickle
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s one of those wrecks that only a photo can do it any sort of justice. Just before 2pm, a car and a truck wrecked and another vehicle suffered collateral damage. There were no injuries reported in the call that came in to Central...
PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
Knoxville Police release traffic, crash data from Labor Day weekend
Knoxville Police Department released the traffic report revealing zero fatal crashes in the area during Labor Day weekend.
