Paradise, NV

unlvrebels.com

Rebels Hit The Road For Kansas Invitational

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV volleyball team (5-1) is back on the road this week with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas for the Kansas Invitational. The two-day tournament begins Thursday morning at 10 a.m. (PT) with a match against Wichita State (3-2) and closes out with a contest against No. 19 Kansas (6-0) Friday at 4:30 p.m. (PT).
LAWRENCE, KS
unlvrebels.com

CSUN Sneaks Past UNLV In 80th Minute

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) — An 80th-minute scrum kick pushed CSUN over outnumbered UNLV, 2-1, Sunday night in the Rebels' home opener at Peter Johann Memorial Field. UNLV (0-1-2) was scored on for the first time this season when Enrique Pineda slid through a left-footed cross just beyond the reach of Andrew Sway in the 41st minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Trojans drop nail-biter against Bulldogs

The Pahrump Valley football team dropped their matchup on Friday night against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs by a score of 14-6. The Trojans came into their game fresh off their blowout 50-8 win over the Western Warriors to open the season. This game was very different from not just week...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas visitors win big at Harry Reid Airport

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people are going home with a little extra cash after their trip to Las Vegas. Harry Raid Internation Airport shared the news on Twitter, stating the guests collectively took home about $25,000 at airport slots on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Breeze Airways...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Colorado Newsline

Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond

Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and […] The post Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner

The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America

Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Il Divo’ One Night-Only In Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-IL Divo is taking the stage at the Encore Theater at the Wynn this weekend. Jillian Lopez talked with one of the band members… Sebastien Izambard ahead of the show. The band has been through a lot this past year, but they are ready to tour and entertain their fans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
RENO, NV

