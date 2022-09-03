Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
unlvrebels.com
Rebels Hit The Road For Kansas Invitational
LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV volleyball team (5-1) is back on the road this week with a trip to Lawrence, Kansas for the Kansas Invitational. The two-day tournament begins Thursday morning at 10 a.m. (PT) with a match against Wichita State (3-2) and closes out with a contest against No. 19 Kansas (6-0) Friday at 4:30 p.m. (PT).
UNLV offers student’s family $150K after deadly boxing match
UNLV has offered the family of a student who died in a fraternity boxing match a $150,000 settlement, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team. A lawyer for the family told the I-Team the family is declining the offer.
unlvrebels.com
CSUN Sneaks Past UNLV In 80th Minute
LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) — An 80th-minute scrum kick pushed CSUN over outnumbered UNLV, 2-1, Sunday night in the Rebels' home opener at Peter Johann Memorial Field. UNLV (0-1-2) was scored on for the first time this season when Enrique Pineda slid through a left-footed cross just beyond the reach of Andrew Sway in the 41st minute.
CBS Sports
Aces vs. Storm Game 4 score: Las Vegas wins another thriller to advance to WNBA Finals
Late on Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of the semifinals to conclude what has been an all-time playoff series and advance to the WNBA Finals. This will be the Aces' third finals appearance, and first since 2020, but they are still seeking their first title in franchise history.
pvtimes.com
Trojans drop nail-biter against Bulldogs
The Pahrump Valley football team dropped their matchup on Friday night against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs by a score of 14-6. The Trojans came into their game fresh off their blowout 50-8 win over the Western Warriors to open the season. This game was very different from not just week...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas visitors win big at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people are going home with a little extra cash after their trip to Las Vegas. Harry Raid Internation Airport shared the news on Twitter, stating the guests collectively took home about $25,000 at airport slots on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Breeze Airways...
Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond
Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and […] The post Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
By 2018, the Nevada Department of Wildlife estimated there were somewhere between 30 and 50 moose in the state. Now, their numbers total well above 100.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner
The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
news3lv.com
'We get an A+' despite cards stacked against us; summer cashes in big for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the unofficial end of summer and the unofficial end of the summer tourism season in Las Vegas. But despite being the first summer since 2019 with no COVID-related restrictions, this summer also had its own share of issues with high gas prices, inflation and looming economic uncertainty.
963kklz.com
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America
Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
Valley Electric asks Nevada customers to conserve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Valley Electric which has around 45,000 customers in southwest Nevada, mostly in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, is asking its customers to conserve energy during this heat wave.
‘Il Divo’ One Night-Only In Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-IL Divo is taking the stage at the Encore Theater at the Wynn this weekend. Jillian Lopez talked with one of the band members… Sebastien Izambard ahead of the show. The band has been through a lot this past year, but they are ready to tour and entertain their fans.
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
mynews4.com
Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
