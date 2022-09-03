Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and […] The post Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO