HappyGamer

Return Of The Original Weaponry In Fortnite Late Game Arena

With some of the finest weaponry from prior seasons and chapters, Late Game Arena is returning. Players of Fortnite, which has been around for half a decade, are missing the Pump Shotguns and Tommy Guns of old because they were vaulted. Finally, however, Epic Games has taken note. Therefore tomorrow will see the return of Late Game Arena and several vintage firearms and goods.
HappyGamer

At Gamescom 2022, Gamers May Try Out A Sonic Frontiers Demo That Features The Game’s Brand-New, Quick Cyber Space Sections

After Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, gamers had a chance to view various highly anticipated titles freshly. New gameplay videos for many anticipated games like The Callisto Protocol were presented in the news-filled presentation, along with announcements for upcoming games like Moving Out two and others. One of the notable stories was further information on Sonic Frontiers, the most recent Sonic the Hedgehog game.
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
HappyGamer

Despite The Fact That Final Fantasy 16 Is On JRPG Fans’ Minds, It Appears That Square Enix Will Be Focusing On Other Titles During Tokyo Game Show

Since its trailer was released in 2020, fans of Final Fantasy have been anticipating the series’ upcoming mainline game, Final Fantasy 16. Many people probably expected to learn anything brand-new about the game shortly at a significant gaming event like TGS because the game’s release window is gradually drawing near.
HappyGamer

Players Of Pokémon Are Persuaded Teaser In Violet/Scarlet

As the release date of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, later this year, approaches, the game’s Pokedex keeps expanding. The most popular hypothesis among enthusiasts is that Smeargle will gain a Paldean form in the upcoming games, and on Monday, several authorized Pokemon social media sites tweeted graphics hinting at another new inclusion.
HappyGamer

At Gamescom, Dead Island 2 Is Finally Unveiled, And The Follow-Up Will Have A Unique Feature

A gaming studio’s decision to take a while before releasing a new chapter in a series is not unusual. Between a video game and its sequel, years or even decades may pass, yet most frequently, they will finally be released. This applies to Dead Island 2. There were reports that the sequel was stuck in production hell, but it was recently officially unveiled with an awesomely gory trailer. Additionally, Dead Island 2 will have a function that is quite special.
GamesRadar

Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content

Red Dead Redemption 2 title update 1.31 brings handy fixes and even some new Telegrams. It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.
HappyGamer

One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down

Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
HappyGamer

A New Game Mode And Cosmetics May Be On The Way Shortly, According To The Teaser For Halo Infinite’s Next Yappening Event

Much new material has been added to Halo Infinite‘s Season 2: Lone Wolves, which is presently playing. The game also occasionally offers players the chance to participate in time-limited in-game events typically centered around a specific theme and the most recent seasonal content. Additionally, it seems that 343 Industries has provided fans with a sneak preview of the most recent event that will be included in the game, which involves a particularly well-known Grunt.
Polygon

All craftable weapons in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder

Crafting has become a big part of Destiny 2 since the release of The Witch Queen expansion earlier this year. Each new season since the major release has added a host of new weapons to craft. In this Destiny 2 guide, we’ll walk you through all 20 of the new,...
HappyGamer

Grand Theft Auto 5, Which Has Played A Significant Role In The Gaming Industry For Almost Ten Years, Seems To Be Being Replaced By The Corporation

Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, and it has since been successful across three console generations. Since then, it has ranked second only to Minecraft in terms of overall video game revenue. Over the previous nine years, it has earned its position at the top or close. However, most people would agree that it’s time to move on, and while the following installment is being created, Rockstar seems prepared to end development on GTA 5.
HappyGamer

One Of The Best-known Horror Games Of All Time, Silent Hill 2, Is Currently Receiving A Type Of Remaster Using Unreal Engine 5

Konami has released Silent Hill games without providing any information regarding their plans for the property. However, as things stand, we’ll have to rely on the fans to provide our fix until Konami ultimately makes a revelation. In addition, it’s usually interesting to watch what fans with different levels of game development expertise come up with for their tributes. An illustration is a video provided by the YouTube user Silent, which showcases their Unreal Engine 5 remake of Silent Hill 2.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Seems To Say Goodbye To "GTA V"

Nine years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games finally seems to be saying goodbye to the game as well as its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. The company posted a statement on its website, earlier this week, acknowledging the effort put into the game over the years.
