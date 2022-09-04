Furkan Korkmaz involved in fight after ejection from Eurobasket game

Eurohoops: BREAKING: Per Turkey’s assistant coach Hakan Demir there had been a fight between Furkan Korkmaz and three Georgian players and security personnel after the player was sent to the locker rooms

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Furkan Korkmaz was attacked by three Georgian players while he was going to the locker room after being ejected.

The three alleged players have been revealed 😬

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇹🇷 According to Turkish basketball federation vice-president Omer Onan, Turkey might leave EuroBasket 😱

Turkish national team are claiming that Furkan Korkmaz was attacked in the tunnel by three Georgian players and security guards after he left the court…

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Shocking allegations by the Turkish national team with Furkan Korkmaz being the victim of an attack in the locker rooms hallway after being ejected #Eurobasket2022

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

When Furkan Korkmaz left the court after the incident with Duda Sanadze, the action did not stop there.

Korkmaz was supposedly attacked afterward, and Turkey threatens FIBA with a move that has never been seen before 😮

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Turkish national team denounced an attack by Georgian players and security personnel towards Furkan Korkmaz and threatens to withdraw from Eurobasket 2022.

Insane! #EuroBasket #BringTheNoise #BizBirlikteyiz

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Today in FIBA news …

— Turkey says Furkan Korkmaz got attacked by police in Georgia after the game in Tbilisi

— Lithuania protested after no free throw was awarded for a technical and they lost in double OT

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Per the Turkish national team, Furkan Korkmaz was ATTACKED in the locker rooms.

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

BREAKING: Per Turkey's assistant coach Hakan Demir there had been a fight between Furkan Korkmaz and three Georgian players and security personnel after the player was sent to the locker rooms

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

The Turkish national team claims that the Furkan Korkmaz-Duda Sanadze episode and what went on afterward might have cost them the game.

An official protest has followed 👇

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Furkan Korkmaz got ejected, Ergin Ataman got ejected, and Duda Sanadze got ejected, while Turkey and Georgia went to double-overtime on top of that 🤯

One more incredible game in EuroBasket 2022:

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

What is going on in Tbilisi 🤯

🇹🇷 Furkan Korkmaz fights with Duda Sanadze 🇬🇪 and the fans are going crazy 🤬

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Turkish representatives have revealed that Korkmaz – who was ejected along with Sanadze – was attacked in the hallway outside of the locker rooms of the Tbilisi Arena and asked for the punishment of those who did it. Whether or not FIBA decide to investigate this remains to be seen but Turkey have stated that if they do not do anything, they will walk out of the tournament. -via TalkBasket / September 4, 2022

“There should not be an attack on the player that goes to the locker room, Turkish federation vice-president Omer Onan said. At the end of the match, 30 policemen each pushed us into a fight. We got into a fight with Georgia’s official police. “I am calling out to FIBA and I have also told FIBA’s officials. Let no one deceive themselves or think that we are stupid. They will bring us all the camera footage from that corridor minute by minute without anything missing. If those cameras do not come to us, we will leave this tournament.” -via TalkBasket / September 4, 2022

Turkish federation vice-president and former player Omer Onan described the incident: “While Furkan Korkmaz was walking in the hallway to the locker rooms with our trainer, Georgia’s players who were not in the active roster attacked him together with the ejected player (ed.note: Duda Sanadze) and the police. “ -via EuroHoops.net / September 4, 2022