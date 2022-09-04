Desbiens, Jenner lead Canada to gold over USA at 2022 Women’s Worlds

Team Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first period against the United States during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Wukesong Sports Centre. George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Brianne Jenner provided all the offense and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves as Team Canada defeated Team USA 2–1 in the gold-medal game at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Desbiens stopped all 12 shots she faced in the third period to help the Canadians survive an onslaught by their opponents.

The 28-year-old goaltender made her most miraculous series of stops in the final minute of regulation, with six American skaters on the ice and Team Canada still ahead by one.

Jenner scored twice to lift Team Canada to its third major tournament championship in 2022. The Canadian women’s national team is the first ever to capture gold at the Olympics, the U-18s, and the Worlds in the same year.

After a scoreless first period, Jenner struck twice just 84 seconds apart midway through the middle frame to put Team Canada on top by a 2–0 score.

Abby Roque got Team USA on the board with just 21 seconds remaining in the period, but the Americans were unable to double their total to tie the game in the third.

Despite being held off the board on Sunday, Team USA forward was named tournament MVP after scoring seven goals and 18 points in just seven games. The 22-year-old — making her first Women’s Worlds appearance — led the entire tournament in scoring and earned a silver medal.

Sarah Fillier was the lone Canadian to earn a spot on the media all-star team, joining American forwards Heise and Amanda Kessel up front. Fillier, 22, picked up the primary assist on Jenner’s tournament-winning goal and racked up 11 points (five goals, six assists) over seven games at the tournament.

Team Canada has now won 12 titles at the Women’s Worlds, including the last two after a run of five consecutive for Team USA. The Canadians will go for the threepeat on home soil next year.

September 4 Results

Fifth-place game

Team Finland 0, Team Japan 1 (SO)

Bronze-medal game

Team Switzerland 2, Team Czechia 4

Gold-medal game

Team USA 1, Team Canada 2

Final placement