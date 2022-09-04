Read full article on original website
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
mgoblue
Meet the Freshmen: 2022-23 Michigan Wrestling
The Michigan wrestling program welcomed a class of eight freshmen in 2022-23. Now more than a week into the academic year, they are getting settled into life in Ann Arbor. Learn more about the Wolverine newcomers, how they got to Michigan and what they bring on and off the mat.
mgoblue
Women's Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- In conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, the University of Michigan women's basketball team released its full 2022-23 schedule Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 7). Michigan will play 11 non-conference games and 18 Big Ten contests during the regular season, with the Big Ten Tournament set for March...
mgoblue
Wolverines Add Michigan Alum, Olympian Chidester to Coaching Staff
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan softball head coach Bonnie Tholl announced Tuesday (Sept. 6) the addition of Amanda Chidester to her coaching staff as an assistant coach. A two-time All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year at U-M, Chidester also captured an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in Tokyo.
mgoblue
Michigan Finishes Third at Island Resort Intercollegiate
» With a second straight sub-par team tally (287, -1), Michigan posted an 860 (-4) fall opening tournament total to finish third at the Island Resort Intercollegiate at Sage Run. » The Wolverines' 860 (-4) 54-hole total was the third sub-par team tally in the Zach Barlow era.
247Sports
Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
mgoblue
Michigan Monday: Game 2 vs. Hawai'i
#6/#8 Michigan (1-0) vs. Hawai'i (0-2) • Saturday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Michigan and Hawai'i. • Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start on Saturday. • The contest, scheduled for 8 p.m., will be the 69th night game in school history and the 12th at...
First Michigan high school boys soccer rankings for 2022
The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its first boys soccer rankings of the 2022 season, with some familiar names holding down the top spots. The Michigan high school district tournaments begin Oct. 12, with the finals Nov. 5 at Comstock Park and Novi high schools.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
Families flock to Michigan State Fair
Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun. Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s. There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint.
Slate
A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools
Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
WILX-TV
Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
