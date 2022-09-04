Read full article on original website
Labor Day tradition: Racine rally returns as labor measures its muscle
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day 2022 finds increasing public approval of labor unions, but still a major fight in red states where union political influence has declined. Eyewitness News took a look at labor concerns at an event that once drew thousands -- the United Mine Workers...
West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 300 again with 31 more patients since the last update. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported in a news release Wednesday there were 328 total virus-related hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations were listed at 297, up from 282 at the start of the holiday weekend.
New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Two retired Kentucky troopers return to duty in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Two retired Kentucky State police troopers are being welcomed back to duty at Post 9 Pikeville. State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Troopers Ronald Peppi and Shaun Little are returning to serve their communities as part of the State Police Trooper R program.
2023 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductees announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its 2023 inductees. Buddy Griffin, a bluegrass, traditional and country music artist; Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members the funk band Parliament; Barbara Nissman, a world renowned classic pianist; the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, bluegrass pioneers; and Winston Walls, one of country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players, make up the 2023 class, according to a news release from the hall of fame.
Seven COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total drops over holiday weekend
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the holiday weekend as the state’s active case total declined dramatically. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,301, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human...
Work on I-64 near Nitro, St. Albans interchanges to interrupt traffic Wednesday night
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State highways officials said traffic will be interrupted Wednesday night on Interstate 64 near the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges while contractors install supports for overhead message boards. The eastbound and westbound slow lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight between mile...
Tours of Corvette plant in Kentucky to resume by year's end
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say tours of the Corvette assembly plant in Kentucky are set to resume for the first time in about five years. The National Corvette Museum said in a statement that tickets can be purchased through its website beginning on Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year.
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
World's second-tallest roller coaster in Ohio is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio is permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision announced Tuesday by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky.
Man survives 3 grueling days in Florida swamp after alligator rips off his arm
BALTIMORE (TND) — ***WARNING: This story is graphic. Viewer and reader discretion is advised.***. A Florida man is sharing the story of how he survived being attacked by an alligator earlier this summer. Eric Merda told WTSP he's still adjusting to life with one arm but counts himself lucky...
