wchstv.com

West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 300 again with 31 more patients since the last update. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported in a news release Wednesday there were 328 total virus-related hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations were listed at 297, up from 282 at the start of the holiday weekend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
ELKINS, WV
wchstv.com

Two retired Kentucky troopers return to duty in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Two retired Kentucky State police troopers are being welcomed back to duty at Post 9 Pikeville. State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Troopers Ronald Peppi and Shaun Little are returning to serve their communities as part of the State Police Trooper R program.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wchstv.com

2023 West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductees announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its 2023 inductees. Buddy Griffin, a bluegrass, traditional and country music artist; Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members the funk band Parliament; Barbara Nissman, a world renowned classic pianist; the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, bluegrass pioneers; and Winston Walls, one of country’s greatest Hammond B-3 players, make up the 2023 class, according to a news release from the hall of fame.
MUSIC
wchstv.com

Tours of Corvette plant in Kentucky to resume by year's end

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say tours of the Corvette assembly plant in Kentucky are set to resume for the first time in about five years. The National Corvette Museum said in a statement that tickets can be purchased through its website beginning on Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wchstv.com

Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wchstv.com

World's second-tallest roller coaster in Ohio is permanently closing

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio is permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision announced Tuesday by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH

