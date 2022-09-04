ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-Red Bull waiting for FIA to rule on Herta superlicence

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sX0v4_0hiAPm5t00

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. IndyCar racer Colton Herta has emerged as a key to Formula One's driver market, with Red Bull waiting to see whether he can obtain a super-licence to race for its AlphaTauri sister team.

The 22-year-old lacks the necessary points and would need a special dispensation from the governing FIA, with some teams unhappy about that.

The American is in the frame to replace Frenchman Pierre Gasly, now considered the front-runner to replace double world champion Fernando Alonso at Renault-owned Alpine when the Spaniard moves to Aston Martin.

"We just need clarity on what is the situation regarding driver points which hopefully will come sooner rather than later," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"That plays a key role obviously in the driver merry-go-round."

Horner said Red Bull would not release Gasly from his 2023 contract "if we don't have something exciting to put in that (AlphaTauri) car" but also described Herta as an "exciting talent".

"He’s a young American, a guy that’s been a standout talent in the U.S. so it’ll be very interesting to see how he performs in Formula One," he added.

"Formula One obviously has got growing popularity in the U.S. market at the moment and to have a successful U.S. driver could be very interesting, could be interesting for us in the longer term."

Andretti Autosport driver Herta tested a 2021 Formula One car with McLaren in Portugal last July and told reporters then that he felt fast enough to make the switch. read more

AlphaTauri is a feeder team to Red Bull Racing, whose world champion Max Verstappen started out there when the team raced as Toro Rosso.

Seven times race winner Herta is already the youngest IndyCar driver to triumph in a series that features cars without power steering and capable of doing more than 370kph.

GROWING MARKET

The United States is a growing market for Formula One, whose commercial rights are owned by U.S.-based Liberty Media, and will have three races next year including a new night-time grand prix in Las Vegas.

Formula One last had a U.S. driver in 2015, with Alexander Rossi.

Drivers need 40 points to qualify for a super-licence but Herta currently has only 32 and cannot make up enough points this season.

"If we don't respect our own rules and try to find ways around it I don't think that's correct," Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said at the weekend, while adding he was supportive of changing the points allocation in future.

"There are quite a few (IndyCar) drivers who have got a super-licence. I think Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden, they have got super licences you know, and they did that within the rules."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed: "It would be great to have an American in F1 and it obviously would give us a good boost ... but I think the points system is there for a reason," he told reporters.

"The regulations are the regulations, and I would really hope the Americans can somehow score enough points to make it in F1."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Horner surprised to see Mercedes leave Hamilton exposed in Dutch GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was surprised Mercedes didn’t leave George Russell out on track late in the Dutch Grand Prix to try and help Lewis Hamilton win the race. Max Verstappen won at home for the second consecutive year after two interruptions that led to unplanned pit...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Column: FIA license system needs overhaul for U.S. racing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Colton Herta wants at least one more week to himself before he will begin to contemplate his 2023 plans. He’s got an IndyCar contract with Andretti Autosport and an F1 testing contract with McLaren. But he’s also the subject of intense speculation that AlphaTauri wants him on the F1 grid next season, contingent on Herta receiving an exemption to receive the license needed to compete in the global series. The very idea that the FIA, the governing body for Formula One and multiple other series around the world, would grant Herta a Super License without properly earning it ignited a debate during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend about the current licensing system. McLaren on Sunday offered its public support of Herta receiving an exemption, noting that the 22-year-old had tested on its simulator and spent two days in the car in Portugal in July, making the team better positioned than anyone to rate him. But other team principals are against any sort of special waiver and said they’d instead be open to re-examining the Super License system.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Guenther Steiner
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Max Verstappen
TheStreet

General Motors Suffers a Setback

General Motors (GM) had taken a lead in the race to develop the technologies that would make a car completely self-driving. Its subsidiary Cruise in fact obtained authorization from the Californian authorities on June 2 to operate robotaxis in San Francisco. Basically, self-driving vehicles that can carry people to and from wherever they want to go in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and only when there’s no "heavy rain, heavy fog, heavy smoke, hail, sleet, or snow.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Formula One Car#Motor Racing#Fia#Alphatauri#American#Spaniard#Mclaren
Top Speed

Electrification is the Catalyst to Ford’s Hostile Takeover of the Industry

Ford has been throwing some curve balls at us in recent years. The new Bronco, the baby Bronco (the Bronco Sport), and producing an electric crossover with the word "Mustang" in the name were fairly substantial surprises to pretty much everyone when they first launched. Now though, if you want to have even the faintest clue about what the blue oval and its luxury division, Lincoln, may do next, you may want to look to China, something the CEO Jim Farley seems rather keen on.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

576K+
Followers
353K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy