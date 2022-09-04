Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla Chiu
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Golf Digest
A FedEx Cup champ gets engaged, John Daly gets drunk on TV, and the most jaw-dropping golf shot of the year
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t believe how much happened this past week. Even with the PGA Tour observing Labor Day, golf fans were treated to a golfer-hosted cooking show teaser, a FedEx Cup champ getting engaged, and a beloved major champ getting drunk for a TV appearance. And that’s before we even get into the actual golf that was played. It’s almost too much to keep track of, but we’ll do our best. Let’s get to it. Before something else happens. Wait, something else definitely just happened.
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Here's a list of the top 24 LIV Golf money earners through the first four events
LIV Golf is halfway done with its inaugural season. The Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led series has caused plenty of discussion among the golf world in recent months, and those conversations won’t end any time soon. Many of them are about the amount of money LIV golfers earn, with winners...
Hairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in stands
NEW YORK — (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.
Meet the six players United States captain Davis Love III picked for the 2022 Presidents Cup
Not only does Davis Love III have the homefield advantage at the Presidents Cup later this month, but the captain of Team USA has a distinct edge in the talent department, as well. The first six players for the American side qualified Aug. 21 via the Presidents Cup points standings...
Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues
Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined
Dustin Johnson is clearly enjoying himself in LIV Golf, where he won close to $5 million on Sunday. The post Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame
The Americans are massive favorites to win the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Billy Horschel calls out LIV golfers in BMW PGA field: ‘Why are you here?’
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Tuesday on the range at Wentworth was busy, but quiet. No one was keen to talk about what everyone in golf is talking about this week at the DP World Tour’s flagship event: The controversial presence of 15 LIV Golf players in the field.
Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Among Six U.S. Presidents Cup Captain's Picks
Davis Love III added six picks Wednesday to round out his team; all but Kevin Kisner were not already in the top 12 of the final points list.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
Tennis-Nadal his own toughest critic after shock loss in U.S. Open fourth round
NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Second seed Rafa Nadal said he would make no excuses after his shock loss to American Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open fourth round Monday, despite a serious abdominal injury that derailed his run-up to the year's final major.
Golf Digest
Pablo Larrazabal played one LIV event then wanted back on the DP World Tour. But returning hasn’t been easy
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst the on-going battle between professional golf’s establishment and the upstarts that are LIV Golf there has never appeared to be much common ground, or, heaven forbid, someone who could happily co-exist in both camps. One man gave it a brief try though. Pablo Larrazabal played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June because he wanted to see what the fuss was all about, then decided not to play any more LIV events.
golfmagic.com
Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour
Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Tennis-Pegula deflated after losing third Grand Slam quarter-final in 2022
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Jessica Pegula's U.S. Open run was halted by Iga Swiatek on Wednesday, marking the third time this year the American lost in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam to a world number one.
NFL・
AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming
The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
