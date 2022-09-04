ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Digest

A FedEx Cup champ gets engaged, John Daly gets drunk on TV, and the most jaw-dropping golf shot of the year

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t believe how much happened this past week. Even with the PGA Tour observing Labor Day, golf fans were treated to a golfer-hosted cooking show teaser, a FedEx Cup champ getting engaged, and a beloved major champ getting drunk for a TV appearance. And that’s before we even get into the actual golf that was played. It’s almost too much to keep track of, but we’ll do our best. Let’s get to it. Before something else happens. Wait, something else definitely just happened.
GOLF
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?

Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues

Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish

The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Pablo Larrazabal played one LIV event then wanted back on the DP World Tour. But returning hasn’t been easy

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst the on-going battle between professional golf’s establishment and the upstarts that are LIV Golf there has never appeared to be much common ground, or, heaven forbid, someone who could happily co-exist in both camps. One man gave it a brief try though. Pablo Larrazabal played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June because he wanted to see what the fuss was all about, then decided not to play any more LIV events.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour

Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
QUEENS, NY
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
FLOWER MOUND, TX

