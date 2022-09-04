Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in 2019 armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Montrae Deshon McCray, 22, was charged yesterday in a 2019 armed robbery, just as he was about to be released on his own recognizance due to prosecutors’ failure to file charges within the 40-day deadline after his July arrest on a different armed robbery charge.
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Reddick man after victim uses cellphone app to track location of stolen vehicle
A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for attempted burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham J McGill, 54, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with attempted burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a house and a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victim, who said that McGill had come to her home at about 9:15 p.m. on September 2 and had entered her front gate, walked around her yard, and then, after looking around to make sure no one was watching, tried to open the front door. The door was locked, so McGill reportedly looked around again to make sure nobody was around and pulled the door handles on a vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for embezzling $27,000 from doctor’s office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Rose Gruenwald, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with nine counts of forgery, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of grand theft of more than $20,000. According to an affidavit from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, between May 26 and August 31 of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Reddick man accused of threatening male victim with knife and attempting to steal window a/c unit
A 46-year-old Reddick man was arrested after he was accused of threatening a male victim with a knife and attempting to steal the victim’s window air conditioning unit. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the 11300 block of NW 8th Street in Ocala in reference to a burglary incident.
alachuachronicle.com
Arrest reports provide more details about death of 3-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34, and Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, were arrested today and charged with manslaughter of a child under 18, three charges of child neglect, and unsafe storage of a firearm that allows access by a minor. Ferguson, a convicted felon, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with stolen guns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for stalking and threatening former girlfriend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tremaine Jacquez DeCoursey, 22, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with aggravated stalking, sending written threats to harm or kill, and using a two-way device to commit a felony. An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint from a woman who had previously dated DeCoursey;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Parents arrested on multiple charges following shooting death of 3-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and EMS responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. The child was transported to UF Shands, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation revealed that the child obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun case in the home. The child was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him. Investigation revealed that both parents were not home during this incident.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for stealing passenger van in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Alvin Harley Crews, 51, of Macclenny, and Ronnie Ryan Padgett, 18, of Glen St. Mary, were arrested early this morning after allegedly stealing a passenger van from a residence along U.S. Hwy 441 in Alachua. They were also charged with possession of drug equipment, and Crews was charged with cocaine possession.
News4Jax.com
Parents arrested on manslaughter, other charges after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A father and a mother were arrested Wednesday after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself last month, the Gainesville Police Department said. Just before 6 p.m. Aug. 24, first responders were called to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Police Department,...
click orlando
Ocala man accused in ‘Whitey’ Bugler beating death handed over to feds
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala man who is among three charged in the beating death of infamous mobster James “Whitey” Bulger has been turned over to federal investigators, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sean McKinnon, 36, was released Tuesday from the Marion County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Danae Duncan, program...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus
Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
alachuachronicle.com
Colliers employees file lawsuit against City of Gainesville, GPD, and various GPD employees following controversial SWAT raid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three employees of Colliers International who were present during the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) SWAT raid on June 2, 2021, have now sued for damages. Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, and Bennett Harrell, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed July 19, 2022, also previously settled a lawsuit...
‘We got to unite’: Friends identify local artist as Palatka shooting victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 1:34 p.m.- The Palatka Police Department have officially identified 26-year-old Luther Ward and 32-year-old Dontae Diaz, who goes by Antepyle Sanchez, as the victims that passed away as a result of Saturday’s shooting. The police department also said that the other victims are recovering and have been discharged from the hospital.
WCJB
Alachua County man reported missing and endangered
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find a man reported missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, was last seen in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. They say Cobb has medical issues and does not have his medication with him.
WCJB
Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of shooting two men, killing one, and breaking into a home during an early morning crime spree in Cross City. Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a 911 call, found Montavious Carter on Northeast 215th Avenue in Cross City suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
Comments / 1