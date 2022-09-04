GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham J McGill, 54, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with attempted burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a house and a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victim, who said that McGill had come to her home at about 9:15 p.m. on September 2 and had entered her front gate, walked around her yard, and then, after looking around to make sure no one was watching, tried to open the front door. The door was locked, so McGill reportedly looked around again to make sure nobody was around and pulled the door handles on a vehicle.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO