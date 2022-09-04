ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqpda_0hiAP3eZ00

Department of Sanitation to pick up trash on Labor Day 00:26

NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.

The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.

DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.

The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.

