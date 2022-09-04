Read full article on original website
goccusports.com
Softball Adds Howe to Roster for 2023 Season
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina softball head coach Kelley Green announced the addition of Izzy Howe to the Chanticleers Roster for the upcoming season on Tuesday Afternoon. "With Izzy's high spin rate and movement, we expect her to contribute in a big way immediately", Green stated. "She will be able to give a different look to opponents and will frustrate hitters."
goccusports.com
Chants and Runnin’ Bulldogs Renew Rivalry on Saturday Night
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will welcome an old foe to the "Surf Turf" and Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 10, as CCU will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) for a non-conference showdown at 6 p.m. ET. 2022 Coastal Carolina football tickets are on sale...
goccusports.com
Coastal Carolina Returns to the Road, Faces Charlotte on Thursday
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team will return to the road and kick-off a two-game road series on Thursday, Sept. 8 as the Chanticleers travel to Charlotte, N.C. to face the Charlotte 49ers in a non-conference matchup. COASTAL VS. CHARLOTTE. Thursday will mark just the third...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Press Release for Trinity Collegiate School
Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) is proud to announce its 2022 College Board National Recognition. The College Board’s National Recognition Program recognizes students from underserved. communities who excel in the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT, and/or AP examinations. Individuals who. are members of the African American, Hispanic, and rural/small town communities are eligible.
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley sets the pace at the Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dawn Staley's last trip to the Darlington Raceway was in 2017 after her first national championship. That year, Staley was on the stage for pre-race festivities but her appearance Sunday put her at the front of the field for the Cook Out Southern 500. Staley served...
Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
beckersspine.com
OrthoSC opens location in former restaurant space, adds 2 physicians
Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based OrthoSC opened a location in the space of a former restaurant, The Post and Courier reported Sept. 6. The location in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., used to house a K&W Cafeteria restaurant, the report said. The orthopedic clinic has an onsite X-ray and the ability to do casting in house.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
The Post and Courier
OrthoSC opens North Myrtle Beach practice inside former K&W Cafeteria building
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Medical provider OrthoSC recently opened its sixth area location, this time in North Myrtle Beach inside a space that formally housed a K&W Cafeteria. Located at 1621 Highway 17 North near the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in a section of North Myrtle Beach that has witnessed a construction boom in the past decade, the modernized building with a physical and occupational therapy center does not resemble its previous life as a restaurant, but was a key spot for company officials when looking to expand.
Mustang Week announces return for 2023 after saying 2022 was final event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week will be returning in 2023. The organizers of Mustang Week previously said 2022 was going to be the last year for the event, but in a Facebook post on Monday, organizers said they have found a partner that will keep the event alive. “Since we announced that this […]
abcnews4.com
Police: Former Mullins assistant football coach accused of inappropriate contact with teen
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Lequone Reaves, 32, is charged with solicitation of a minor via electronic means, according to Lt. Mike Hartson with the Mullins Police Department. Reaves was arrested Friday afternoon. A source close to the investigation said the charges stem from Reaves's inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old...
wpde.com
World Championship Chili Cook-off looking for 'Chilihead' volunteers
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WPDE) — The 55th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) and the Beach 'n Chilifest are coming back to Myrtle Beach this month and they are looking for volunteers to help with the event. The event will be Sept. 23-25 and volunteers will get the inside...
BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
Coastal Observer
Five-year hitch turns into Marine’s 38-year career
Imagine the deck of a landing ship. Other ships stretch to the horizon. A Harrier jump-jet lands on the deck as F-18s fly low overhead. Boats carrying Marines make their way toward the shore. Naval gunfire. It might be a training exercise, but “there’s a wow factor.”. Scenes...
wbtw.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
wpde.com
Enjoy the catch of the day with 'I Love Seafood Fest' in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like seafood?. The I Love Seafood Fest is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. You’ll be able to enjoy lobster tails, crab legs, crab cakes, oysters and more. There will be live music and a live demonstration by Food Network Cut Throat...
dillonheraldonline.com
Habitat For Humanity Coming To Dillon County
Habitat for Humanity is coming to Dillon County. Ricky Hardy, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Marion County, was the guest speaker at Latta Rotary recently where he shared the news. Hardy has held the position of director full time since February 2011. He is also a minister at Firefall Bible Church.
Funeral announced for Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 kids found shot dead in home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two children who were found shot dead in their home Wednesday. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to online obituaries. Friends will be received Thursday from […]
borderbelt.org
Deaths of Native American women in Robeson County highlight domestic violence concerns
But the 20-year-old’s disappearance barely sparked widespread interest in Robeson County, a rural community with the highest violent crime rate in North Carolina. However, the Aug. 24 discovery of Jones’ body – dismembered and left in a wooded area in Maxton – shocked even this hardened community that has grown accustomed to senseless homicides.
