Conway, SC

goccusports.com

Softball Adds Howe to Roster for 2023 Season

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina softball head coach Kelley Green announced the addition of Izzy Howe to the Chanticleers Roster for the upcoming season on Tuesday Afternoon. "With Izzy's high spin rate and movement, we expect her to contribute in a big way immediately", Green stated. "She will be able to give a different look to opponents and will frustrate hitters."
goccusports.com

Chants and Runnin’ Bulldogs Renew Rivalry on Saturday Night

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will welcome an old foe to the "Surf Turf" and Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 10, as CCU will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) for a non-conference showdown at 6 p.m. ET. 2022 Coastal Carolina football tickets are on sale...
goccusports.com

Coastal Carolina Returns to the Road, Faces Charlotte on Thursday

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team will return to the road and kick-off a two-game road series on Thursday, Sept. 8 as the Chanticleers travel to Charlotte, N.C. to face the Charlotte 49ers in a non-conference matchup. COASTAL VS. CHARLOTTE. Thursday will mark just the third...
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Press Release for Trinity Collegiate School

Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) is proud to announce its 2022 College Board National Recognition. The College Board’s National Recognition Program recognizes students from underserved. communities who excel in the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT, and/or AP examinations. Individuals who. are members of the African American, Hispanic, and rural/small town communities are eligible.
WLTX.com

Dawn Staley sets the pace at the Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dawn Staley's last trip to the Darlington Raceway was in 2017 after her first national championship. That year, Staley was on the stage for pre-race festivities but her appearance Sunday put her at the front of the field for the Cook Out Southern 500. Staley served...
WBTW News13

Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
beckersspine.com

OrthoSC opens location in former restaurant space, adds 2 physicians

Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based OrthoSC opened a location in the space of a former restaurant, The Post and Courier reported Sept. 6. The location in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., used to house a K&W Cafeteria restaurant, the report said. The orthopedic clinic has an onsite X-ray and the ability to do casting in house.
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
The Post and Courier

OrthoSC opens North Myrtle Beach practice inside former K&W Cafeteria building

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Medical provider OrthoSC recently opened its sixth area location, this time in North Myrtle Beach inside a space that formally housed a K&W Cafeteria. Located at 1621 Highway 17 North near the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in a section of North Myrtle Beach that has witnessed a construction boom in the past decade, the modernized building with a physical and occupational therapy center does not resemble its previous life as a restaurant, but was a key spot for company officials when looking to expand.
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
WBTW News13

Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
Coastal Observer

Five-year hitch turns into Marine’s 38-year career

Imagine the deck of a landing ship. Other ships stretch to the horizon. A Harrier jump-jet lands on the deck as F-18s fly low overhead. Boats carrying Marines make their way toward the shore. Naval gunfire. It might be a training exercise, but “there’s a wow factor.”. Scenes...
dillonheraldonline.com

Habitat For Humanity Coming To Dillon County

Habitat for Humanity is coming to Dillon County. Ricky Hardy, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Marion County, was the guest speaker at Latta Rotary recently where he shared the news. Hardy has held the position of director full time since February 2011. He is also a minister at Firefall Bible Church.
