Atlanta, GA

Projecting the Falcons' defensive starting lineup for Week 1

By Matt Urben
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons finished the preseason with a 2-1 record and are just a week away from their regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

After looking at the team’s projected starters on offense, here’s our defensive lineup projection for the Falcons’ Week 1 matchup against the Saints.

DL: Grady Jarrett

(AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

The Falcons didn’t make any major additions along the interior of their defensive line, but perhaps the team’s new batch of edge rushers can take some pressure off of Grady Jarrett. After inking a three-year extension, Jarrett is staying in Atlanta for the long haul.

DT: Anthony Rush

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Anthony Rush is slotted in as the team’s starting nose tackle, but don’t sleep on preseason standout Timmy Horne as the season goes on. Atlanta failed to land veteran DT Eddie Goldman over the offseason, so both Rush and Horne are in line for playing time. There’s nothing wrong with a healthy competition between two young players.

DL: Ta'Quon Graham

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Graham played well in the preseason and the former Texas Longhorns DL will likely start alongside Rush and Jarrett in Week 1. The Falcons selected Graham in the fifth round of the 2021 draft with a clear plan, and it appears to be paying off thus far.

OLB: Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Carter signed a one-year deal over the offseason after the Giants let him walk in free agency. The former third-round pick out of Georgia had a career-high five sacks in 2021, with two forced fumbles, five passes defended and one interception. A big year in 2022 could earn Carter a long-term deal in his hometown.

OLB: Ade Ogundeji

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This one is tough. Falcons fans are rightfully excited about second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie, but second-year LB Ade Ogundeji knows the system and started 11 games in 2021. I think Ebiketie will get plenty of rotational work, however, Ogundeji will likely get the start in Week 1.

ILB: Rashaan Evans

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Evans is essentially guaranteed a starting spot after the team placed Deion Jones on injured reserve last week. The former Titans linebacker is familiar with Dean Pees’ scheme and is a lock to start in Week 1.

ILB: Mykal Walker

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Walker had to be somewhat relieved to see Jones placed on injured reserve as it also clears up his path to start. I think there’s some good competition behind Walker with second-round pick Troy Andersen likely in the mix at some point. After patiently waiting two seasons for this opportunity, Walker deserves to get the first-team reps next to Evans in Week 1.

CB: A.J. Terrell

(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

They say players really hit their stride in their third season, so look out for Falcons CB A.J. Terrell in 2022. A first-round pick out of Clemson in 2020, Terrell established himself as one of the NFL’s best in 2021.

CB: Casey Hayward

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With Terrell coming into his own last season, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot wisely went out and added a quality No. 2 corner in Casey Hayward. Not only does Hayward bring a veteran presence to a young Atlanta secondary, he could help elevate the unit by locking down one side of the field.

Nickel CB: Dee Alford

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Alford earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster with consistent play as the third and fourth cornerback during training camp. Isaiah Oliver was previously slotted in as the nickel CB, but the Falcons placed him on injured reserve last week. Now it appears to be Alford’s job to lose.

Free Safety: Richie Grant

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It took a full season, but the former second-round pick out of UCF has earned the trust of Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Grant is a player to watch throughout the season, especially early on as he adjusts to his first year in the starting lineup.

Strong Safety: Jaylinn Hawkins

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hawkins has a lot to prove this season, but he will finally get to do so on the field and not from the bench. The team let Duron Harmon walk in free agency and didn’t select any defensive backs in the 2022 NFL draft. Hawkins and Grant could be the team’s starting safeties for years to come if they can produce in 2022.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
(AP Photo/John Munson)
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Starters

53-man roster tracker

