Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Sherell E. Hindman
Sherell E. Hindman, 81, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Friday evening (09-02-22), at Autumn Grove Health Care Center in Harrisville following a lengthy illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late James Leroy “Buck” and Dorothy Hutchison Hindman. He was...
explore venango
Carolyn L. Quinn Curran
Carolyn L. Quinn Curran, 78, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Monday, September 5th, at UPMC Northwest after a period of declining health. Carolyn was born on March 1st, 1944 in Sheffield, PA. She was the daughter of the late William L. and Rita Hynes Quinn. Carolyn grew up...
explore venango
Shirley J. McLean
Shirley J. McLean, 70, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on August 11, 1952, in Karns City, she was the daughter of Pearl (Crawford) Spiker. Shirley worked at the Goodwill store in New Bethlehem. She is survived by her companion,...
explore venango
Rita Mae Adams
Rita Mae Adams, age 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an illness. Born February 26, 1955, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Preston Adams and Mabel Marie Truitt Adams, and was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Joe Izzi
Joe Izzi, age 78, of Clarion, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, September 5, 2022, while surrounded by his family. Born November 8, 1943, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Mike and Irene Carvillano Izzi. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School...
explore venango
Sgt. Kevin D. Parker
Sgt. Kevin D. Parker, 24, formerly of New Bethlehem, left his worries behind on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Fort Bragg, NC. He entered this world on January 8, 1998, in Fort Worth, TX. Kevin was the son of Dennis and Tina (Chapman) Parker of New Bethlehem. In addition to...
explore venango
Robin Lynn Adams
Robin Lynn Adams, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Born on August 14, 1961, in Clarion, he was the youngest son of the late Theodore Preston and Mable Marie (Truitt) Adams. Robin worked at various jobs in the New Bethlehem...
explore venango
Gary Morse Sibley
Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who proceeded him in death on August 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in New Castle, PA. He was born on February 9, 1944, in Franklin, PA...
RELATED PEOPLE
explore venango
Paullynn M. Bell
Paullynn M. Bell, 47, of Tionesta, formerly of Franklin, passed away in her home on September 3, 2022. Born on February 13, 1975 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Debra Ann (Wilson) Gregory. Paullynn was a 1994 graduate of Franklin Area High School. She enjoyed creating...
explore venango
Barbara A. Rupp
Barbara A. Rupp, 78, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on August 16, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Hayes) Church. She married Arthur R. Rupp on March 7, 1959 and...
explore venango
John “Ben” Dehner
John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, September 05, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Reb. after a period of declining health. Born on October 15, 1936 in Lickingville, PA he was the son of Woodrow and Ethel Anderson Dehner. Ben was involved...
explore venango
Carole Ann Olds
Carole Ann Olds, age 80 of Clarion, formerly of Morris, New York and Venice, Florida, passed away on September 1, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo. She was born in Oneonta, New York on November 8, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Lewis Olds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Kay Elaine Ensle
Kay Elaine Ensle, age 68, of Oil City, died with her family by her side on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a sudden diagnosis of advanced liver cancer just three weeks prior. Born on May 22, 1954, in Oil City, she was...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
explore venango
Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz
Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz, 65, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while at her home. She was born on August 10, 1957, to Ida Leanne (Ivers) Barrett, in Rapid City, SD. Mickee became an LPN at Jeff Tech, and held positions in the...
explore venango
Harry W. Dinger
Harry W. Dinger, 62, of Hawthorn died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Born in Brookville on September 9, 1959, he was the son of William and Sara Lindemuth Dinger. He was employed as a mechanic at Flynn Tire in Clarion at the time of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
John R. Fields
John R. Fields, 65, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 23, 1956 in Clarion, PA, the son of John and Opal Fields. John retired in 1992 as a pipefitter from Indspec Industries. He loved 70’s rock music and...
explore venango
Greta M. Fronk
Greta M. Fronk, 88, of Franklin was welcomed into Heaven by her husband and son, at 4:54 A.M., Friday September 2, 2022. Born in Glenshaw on May 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Warren E. and Marie C. Watson-Gardner Frankenberger. She was a graduate of Shaler Area...
explore venango
Bekah Alviani Returns Home to Unveil Gallery of Abandoned Mining Town
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Artist and Clarion native, Bekah Alviani, is returning home to Clarion to showcase an art installation that reflects the environment of an abandoned town in Armstrong County. The abandoned mining community of Yellow Dog Village, which is located in Worthington, PA, is the heart of...
explore venango
Eugene C. Sheffer
Eugene C. Sheffer, 89, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City. He was born on November 11, 1932 in Clarion County to the late Marshall G. and Ruth (Weaver) Sheffer. Eugene proudly served his country in the United States...
Comments / 0