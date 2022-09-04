If someone were to ask you how secure your iPhone is and how well you’re protecting your data, would you be able to give them an honest answer? If you’re even hesitating slightly to answer that question, it may be time to take a good look at your iPhone settings and make necessary adjustments — and one great place to start is with your location settings. The location settings could be set, whether you know it or not, to track your whereabouts any time you leave your house with your phone. This may sound creepy, but it actually can serve a useful purpose in some cases (such as when you’re relying on maps to get you from Point A to Point B). The problem becomes when your settings are out of your control and you truly have no idea that your phone is tracking you and no intention of letting it track your every move. This is the location setting you should always have turned off, according to security experts.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO