Pets

digitalspy.com

Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson shares stage 3 cancer diagnosis

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson has announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. The 37-year-old host, who welcomed her baby Mabel in 2020, told OK! that she went for a smear test in June where the doctor immediately noticed the signs, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.
CANCER
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending

The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story

Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens

EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Celebrity SAS star 'broke ribs and ruptured spleen' after horrific stunt

Jennifer Ellison has revealed she suffered a catalogue of injuries from her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling shoot, which took place in Jordan for the latest series, was described as "inhumane" by the former Brookside star (via Daily Star). "There were times when I worried about...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE - All loved up (Poss spoilers)

Love is in the air! Or infatuation anyway. Newcomer Matt goes on a date with Sharon. But shes more interested in Phil. Phil seems to want to make a go of it with Kat. Alfie tells Kat he loves her. But seems he ends up sniffing around Linda when Kat rejects him.
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Loose Women introduces Dancing on Ice star as full-time panellist

Loose Women is bringing a new person to the panel, as Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes is set to join the ITV lunchtime show on a full-time basis. The former Dancing on Ice star revealed she was "excited" to be a part of the series, saying: "Having met a few of the panellists recently, I know that the shows will be full of energy, smiles, tears and lots of laughs.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE 1979 Episode. No Mention Of Clive Mitchell

No mention of Archie and Erics other brother Clive at all. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. It was only 30 minutes long. The fact they crammed so much in to that...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink lands next movie role

Sadie Sink is on a roll right now. She was one of the main players in the latest season of Stranger Things, and has a major role in Brendan Fraser's big comeback film The Whale, which received rapturous applause at the Venice Film Festival. Now, it is being reported by...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Kim finally learns that Jamie is alive, and traumatised Millie runs away. Elsewhere, Jai tries to give Liam frank advice about Leyla's drug rehabilitation. Here is a full collection of the nine big moments coming up. 1. Kim is shocked by news...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE: Dot's send off - Returns?

I think we should see a number of returns from the 30+ years on the show. I think we need a whole Dot week. No other storylines getting focus just bubbling in background and we get loads of returns throughout the week. Michelle (I know she wasn’t popular but the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

RuPaul confirms future of Drag Race UK beyond season 4

The fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is set to arrive very soon. But that's not the only good news for fans of the BBC Three show. At least one more season of the programme will be hitting screens, with series 5 starting casting. This content is imported from...
TV & VIDEOS

