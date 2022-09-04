Read full article on original website
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson shares stage 3 cancer diagnosis
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson has announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. The 37-year-old host, who welcomed her baby Mabel in 2020, told OK! that she went for a smear test in June where the doctor immediately noticed the signs, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens
EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
Celebrity SAS star 'broke ribs and ruptured spleen' after horrific stunt
Jennifer Ellison has revealed she suffered a catalogue of injuries from her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling shoot, which took place in Jordan for the latest series, was described as "inhumane" by the former Brookside star (via Daily Star). "There were times when I worried about...
EE - All loved up (Poss spoilers)
Love is in the air! Or infatuation anyway. Newcomer Matt goes on a date with Sharon. But shes more interested in Phil. Phil seems to want to make a go of it with Kat. Alfie tells Kat he loves her. But seems he ends up sniffing around Linda when Kat rejects him.
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Loose Women introduces Dancing on Ice star as full-time panellist
Loose Women is bringing a new person to the panel, as Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes is set to join the ITV lunchtime show on a full-time basis. The former Dancing on Ice star revealed she was "excited" to be a part of the series, saying: "Having met a few of the panellists recently, I know that the shows will be full of energy, smiles, tears and lots of laughs.
What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
EE 1979 Episode. No Mention Of Clive Mitchell
No mention of Archie and Erics other brother Clive at all. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. It was only 30 minutes long. The fact they crammed so much in to that...
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink lands next movie role
Sadie Sink is on a roll right now. She was one of the main players in the latest season of Stranger Things, and has a major role in Brendan Fraser's big comeback film The Whale, which received rapturous applause at the Venice Film Festival. Now, it is being reported by...
Question of Sport loses millions of viewers after Sue Barker is replaced by Paddy McGuinness
The BBC sports quiz show was fronted by Sue, 66, from 1997 until last year when she was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, 49, with audience numbers dropping to an average of 850,000 this series, according to The Sun. One episode on August 19 peaked at 750,000, with the programme being...
Wedding Season review – the year’s most annoying TV character has arrived
The bride in this wedding-based, genre-bending drama is somewhere between irritant and full-scale blight on humanity. But if you can overlook her, this is fast and furious fun
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Kim finally learns that Jamie is alive, and traumatised Millie runs away. Elsewhere, Jai tries to give Liam frank advice about Leyla's drug rehabilitation. Here is a full collection of the nine big moments coming up. 1. Kim is shocked by news...
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
EE: Dot's send off - Returns?
I think we should see a number of returns from the 30+ years on the show. I think we need a whole Dot week. No other storylines getting focus just bubbling in background and we get loads of returns throughout the week. Michelle (I know she wasn’t popular but the...
RuPaul confirms future of Drag Race UK beyond season 4
The fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is set to arrive very soon. But that's not the only good news for fans of the BBC Three show. At least one more season of the programme will be hitting screens, with series 5 starting casting. This content is imported from...
