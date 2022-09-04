ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On

All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
territorysupply.com

9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot

A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
Legendary Moss Landing restaurant closes

MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
Invasive Fruit Fly Found in San Jose, State Declares Emergency

The State of California declared emergency action Sept. 2 against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Grade Road

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said they are holding multiple fires that began on Crazy Horse Canyon Road near Old Stage and San Juan Grade Road Monday. The so-called Crazy Fire is holding at three to four acres and is 80% contained. CAL FIRE said they are releasing all aircraft assigned to this incident. This The post Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Grade Road appeared first on KION546.
