Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Apple Has Given A Rare Speech At The Apple AI Conference Keynote, Focusing On Accessibility.Prince MenariaCupertino, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The best place to retire? This California city is among top spots in US, report says
A California city ranked among the top places to retire in the country. San Francisco, home to the Golden Gate Bridge, steep streets and eclectic architecture, landed No. 6 on WalletHub’s Sept. 6 report of “2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.”. To determine the best cities...
coloradoboulevard.net
I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On
All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
territorysupply.com
9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
PLANetizen
BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
NBC San Diego
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot
A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
pajaronian.com
Legendary Moss Landing restaurant closes
MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
sanjoseinside.com
Invasive Fruit Fly Found in San Jose, State Declares Emergency
The State of California declared emergency action Sept. 2 against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Grade Road
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE said they are holding multiple fires that began on Crazy Horse Canyon Road near Old Stage and San Juan Grade Road Monday. The so-called Crazy Fire is holding at three to four acres and is 80% contained. CAL FIRE said they are releasing all aircraft assigned to this incident. This The post Crazy Fire holding near San Juan Grade Road appeared first on KION546.
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
Multiple Bay Area cities forecast to exceed 110 degrees Tuesday
Eleven Bay Area cities broke heat wave records on Labor Day as sweltering temperatures bore down on the region, but Tuesday may be even hotter, weather experts warn.
San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August
Spoiler alert: Many are fixer-uppers.
KSBW.com
Thousands flock to Central Coast beaches to escape the extreme heat
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Thousands of people took to the Santa Cruz Main Beach Sunday to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. Many visitors come from the Bay Area as well as the Central Valley. "I’m originally from Tracy. It's really hot out there. It's 107 I...
KSBW.com
Dog and sea lion play fetch on Santa Cruz beach in now viral video
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A dog and a sea lion went viral for their game of catch after it was recorded at a beach in Santa Cruz over the weekend. Dave Nelson was playing fetch with his dog Moe at the beach when he noticed a sea lion was following them up and down the beach as they played.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
