kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
oregontoday.net
Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
kezi.com
17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
1 dead, another hospitalized after crash in Salem
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in northeast Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
kezi.com
Two motorcyclists injured after crash with car
EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department reports that two people were transported to the hospital after a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle on Sunday. According to EPD, officers responded to the crash at about 12:53 p.m. on September 4. The crash occurred on Barger Drive and Dakota Street, and Barger Drive was closed near the site of the incident for about two hours while police conducted an investigation. Police said that once they arrived, they found a car had pulled out in front of a motorcycle and the motorcycle ran into the car, ejecting both the operator and passenger. Police say the motorcyclists sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
kezi.com
Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County. Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
kpic
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant dies in off-duty crash
A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Lt. Ernie Brown was off duty when he was involved n the crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.
kptv.com
Deputies searching for missing mother and daughter from Lane County
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her daughter. Deputies say 34-year-old Kristin Williams left her home on South Slough Road with her one-year-old daughter Skye Williams on either Sept. 3 or 4. Since then, no one has heard from her, officials say.
kezi.com
Body of drowning victim recovered from Willamette River, deputies say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The body of a man determined to have drowned was recovered from the Willamette River on Friday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said marine deputies found the body at about 5 p.m. on September 2 in the waterway near downtown Corvallis. Detectives said they were eventually able to determine the identity of the drowned man as Jeffrey Alan Pearce, 45, of Corvallis. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.
kezi.com
City Park in Philomath getting updated restrooms
PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Coming this fall, the City Park in Philomath will be getting a new restroom facility. The project is estimated to be completed in October and will be repositioned to face the playground. The new facility will have ADA compliant restrooms and drinking fountains along with more room for storage supplies. Philomath city officials say the new facility will be a prefabricated structure to be put in place by crane in October.
KATU.com
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
philomathnews.com
Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river
A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
kptv.com
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire adds new ‘go now’ evacuations
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for McFarland lakes and Elk Creek Trail areas on Tuesday evening. Level Two evacuation notices have also been issued for Mink Lake Basin. Level Three “Go...
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
