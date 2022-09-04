Canadian police: 10 dead from stabbings in 13 locations in Saskatchewan; 2 suspects at large.

A man pretending to be a police officer was reportedly targeting people in Brighton. He tried to pull over an off-duty police officer and was promptly arrested and later identified as Jose Flores Ortiz. Now the officer is talking about that experience. It happened on Saturday on Interstate 76 near Bromley Lane. Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla was off duty and driving on the interstate when another car caught his attention."I noticed a vehicle -- a Dodge Durango with racing stripes -- immediately get really close to the back of my truck," said Abdulla.When Abdulla saw a strip of LED...

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO