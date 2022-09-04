ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian police: 10 dead from stabbings in 13 locations in Saskatchewan; 2 suspects at large

San Diego Union-Tribune
Canadian police: 10 dead from stabbings in 13 locations in Saskatchewan; 2 suspects at large.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Reuters

Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest

TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
CBS Denver

"This can't be real": Deputy says suspect impersonated officer, pulled him over

A man pretending to be a police officer was reportedly targeting people in Brighton. He tried to pull over an off-duty police officer and was promptly arrested and later identified as Jose Flores Ortiz. Now the officer is talking about that experience. It happened on Saturday on Interstate 76 near Bromley Lane. Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla was off duty and driving on the interstate when another car caught his attention."I noticed a vehicle -- a Dodge Durango with racing stripes -- immediately get really close to the back of my truck," said Abdulla.When Abdulla saw a strip of LED...
Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

