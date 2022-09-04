Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year. The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO