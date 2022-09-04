Read full article on original website
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Rochester Fringe Festival starts in one week
he festival, which runs from September 13 through the 24, has shows from music, to art, to performance art, to comedy, and everything in-between.
Anna Murray Douglass and daughter Annie Douglas honored with headstones at ceremony
The headstones were financially supported by the Rochester Area Community Foundation through a $15,000 grant.
Rochester teens complete community service program, get shoes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Save Rochester has been holding a series of workshops to help youth considered at-risk ahead of their return to the classroom, and Monday they got a little reward— shoes. The group of teens went shopping at a local retail store after completing 20 hours of community service over the past five […]
BBQ, beach, bars: Folks make the most of Labor Day in Rochester
She did give News 8's Christian Garzone a kiss on the neck after the interview and then asked 'Are you John Kucko?'. Needless to say, she was disappointed.
WHY ROC: Unique brewery opening near Neighborhood of Play in Downtown Rochester
It's a craft brewery and taproom concept that will be filled with locally-grown ingredients and unique products.
‘Here to make a difference’: 3 RCSD graduates coming back to district as employees
“To be at the school that I graduated from and to become a teacher, it's the highest civic honor,” Davis said.
Clothesline Festival kicks off at the MAG Saturday
The Clothesline Festival has been running as the MAG's largest fundraiser for over 60 years.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New security measures for visitors in effect at Rochester City Hall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New security measures are now in effect at Rochester City Hall. City officials say the new measures were prompted by an increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the country. As of Tuesday, visitors will pass through security screenings, including metal detectors and...
Rochester City School District kicks off new school year with new leadership
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was the first day of school for many local districts, including our area’s biggest, the Rochester City School District. This year’s start for the district is being overseen by yet another superintendent, Carmine Peluso. Peluso is no stranger to the RCSD, having been a school principal before moving up into […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester Regional Health teams up with RCSD to offer behavioral services and more
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With all the back-to-school energy building up, so are stressors that can derail a child's return to the classroom. Rochester Regional Health and the Rochester City School District are teaming to answer that challenge. Children and their families can receive everything from mental health services to primary care.
People around Rochester find special ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend
If you plan to go swimming in the lake this weekend, you’re urged to only swim where there are lifeguards present.
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October
Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year. The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
DCA World Championship takes over Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many people spent this year’s Labor Day weekend cheering their favorite marching band at the Drum Corps Academy Championships. Hosting the event for its 20th time, Rochester has been selected to have the event held again for next year. Many fans attended the event, like...
13 WHAM
Is it November already?
An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
iheart.com
Rochester City Schools Say They Have Enough Teachers for the School Year
Rochester City School District officials say they have enough teachers to start the school year. That's despite a record number of resignations during the last school year. The head of Human Capital for the district, Chris Miller, tells 13WHAM the district could still use a few more substitute teachers. Miller...
websterontheweb.com
History Bit: Rules for teachers, circa 1872
So I got a new job recently. Beginning this month, I’ve taken over the job of writing the monthly “Bit of Webster History,” a short feature produced by the Webster Museum highlighting interesting historical tidbits from around our town. For the last six years, these “Bits” have...
Labor Day: Unions talk modern challenges faced by workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many enjoy time off work this Labor Day, local unions gathered this morning to remember all the sacrifices workers have made over the years to pave the way for more fair working relations with employers. On this Labor Day, support for Labor Unions in America is at the highest it […]
13 WHAM
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
13 WHAM
Rochester business owners blame trash, human waste on homeless shelter's closing
Rochester, N.Y. — Ross Thibault spends his mornings cleaning up the trash lining the front of the business he manages. "I still have the tents and the people living out here. There’s more tents during the weekends than there is during the week. There’s usually 8-10 tents out there," he said, pointing along Ormond Street.
