Rochester teens complete community service program, get shoes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Save Rochester has been holding a series of workshops to help youth considered at-risk ahead of their return to the classroom, and Monday they got a little reward— shoes. The group of teens went shopping at a local retail store after completing 20 hours of community service over the past five […]
New security measures for visitors in effect at Rochester City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New security measures are now in effect at Rochester City Hall. City officials say the new measures were prompted by an increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the country. As of Tuesday, visitors will pass through security screenings, including metal detectors and...
Rochester Regional Health teams up with RCSD to offer behavioral services and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With all the back-to-school energy building up, so are stressors that can derail a child's return to the classroom. Rochester Regional Health and the Rochester City School District are teaming to answer that challenge. Children and their families can receive everything from mental health services to primary care.
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October

Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year. The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.
DCA World Championship takes over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many people spent this year’s Labor Day weekend cheering their favorite marching band at the Drum Corps Academy Championships. Hosting the event for its 20th time, Rochester has been selected to have the event held again for next year. Many fans attended the event, like...
Is it November already?

An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
Rochester City Schools Say They Have Enough Teachers for the School Year

Rochester City School District officials say they have enough teachers to start the school year. That's despite a record number of resignations during the last school year. The head of Human Capital for the district, Chris Miller, tells 13WHAM the district could still use a few more substitute teachers. Miller...
History Bit: Rules for teachers, circa 1872

So I got a new job recently. Beginning this month, I’ve taken over the job of writing the monthly “Bit of Webster History,” a short feature produced by the Webster Museum highlighting interesting historical tidbits from around our town. For the last six years, these “Bits” have...
Labor Day: Unions talk modern challenges faced by workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many enjoy time off work this Labor Day, local unions gathered this morning to remember all the sacrifices workers have made over the years to pave the way for more fair working relations with employers.   On this Labor Day, support for Labor Unions in America is at the highest it […]
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
