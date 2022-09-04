ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin updates scout team QB rotation, addresses absences of 2 DL in Week 1

James Franklin had a big 35-31 B1G win on the road against Purdue. Despite the big win, the Athletic’s Audrey Snyder had some serious questions of the Nittany Lions. Defensive linemen Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert could not travel to the Week 1 matchup versus Purdue. Both Izzard and Vilbert are both players who are deep in the depth chart, but provide reliable depth. Coach Franklin said he is not ready to make the announcement.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
City
University Park, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
Centre Daily

Everything Penn State Coach James Franklin Said Ahead of Ohio

Penn State coach James Franklin met the media Tuesday to wrap up the season-opening win over Purdue and discuss Saturday's home opener against Ohio. Franklin covered a variety of topics, though he wasn't willing yet to name a No. 2 quarterback behind Sean Clifford. Last week it was freshman Drew Allar. This week, Franklin is unlikely to name a backup until at least following Wednesday's practice, if at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Albin, Ohio HC, excited about facing off against Penn State: 'It's a great opportunity for our team'

Penn State will be squaring off against Ohio on Saturday. Ohio HC Tim Albin spoke about what the chance of playing the Nittany Lions is like per Chance Linton of 247Sports. Albin has some B1G ties, as he was at Nebraska back in the day. He was a graduate assistant from 2000-2002, and the passing game coordinator and RB coach in 2003. This will be Albin’s 1st season as head coach of Ohio.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Fpi#American Football#College Football#Purdue#The Nittany Lions#Sec#Abc
race-day-live.com

Dana Holt is your 2022 Dash for Cash winner at Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN — The weekend was filled with the revving of engines as boat racers from all over flocked to Lock Haven for the 51st Annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta. The event kicked off Saturday morning with a brief opening ceremony featuring longtime regatta coordinator and Jaycee DuWayne Kunes, Woodward Township Supervisor Kyle Coleman and the Keystone Little League Juniors.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc23.com

Penn State Student Charged with Rape

In Centre County, Penn State University Police have charged a New Jersey man. After he was accused of raping a fellow student. Campus police say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly assaulted the victim inside her dorm room in April. Authorities say the victim had reportedly helped Tillman to the bathroom after...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Medical marijuana to open in State College

Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Police: NJ Man ‘admits’ to raping PSU student in her dorm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after he raped a Penn State University student in her dorm, according to the charges filed. According to Penn State University police, in June they received an online report about a rape that happened on April 27. The woman reported to police that she […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy