saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin updates scout team QB rotation, addresses absences of 2 DL in Week 1
James Franklin had a big 35-31 B1G win on the road against Purdue. Despite the big win, the Athletic’s Audrey Snyder had some serious questions of the Nittany Lions. Defensive linemen Coziah Izzard and Smith Vilbert could not travel to the Week 1 matchup versus Purdue. Both Izzard and Vilbert are both players who are deep in the depth chart, but provide reliable depth. Coach Franklin said he is not ready to make the announcement.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses Week 1 performance from Penn State's offensive line
Penn State barely squeaked out a win on Saturday, just inching past Purdue 35-31 in the last moments of a thrilling game. The Lions’ offense struggled offensively versus the Boilermakers, with QB Sean Clifford throwing an interception for a pick-6 that almost cost the Lions the game. Penn State...
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State TE not seen at practice during media viewing window
Penn State is dealing with an injury in its TE room. Brenton Strange could be the main option again. Theo Johnson was reportedly not seen at the Nittany Lions’ practice on Wednesday per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Johnson missed the season opener against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.
Penn State football unranked in AP top 25 poll despite opening season with win over Purdue
Penn State was also unranked entering the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
Centre Daily
Everything Penn State Coach James Franklin Said Ahead of Ohio
Penn State coach James Franklin met the media Tuesday to wrap up the season-opening win over Purdue and discuss Saturday's home opener against Ohio. Franklin covered a variety of topics, though he wasn't willing yet to name a No. 2 quarterback behind Sean Clifford. Last week it was freshman Drew Allar. This week, Franklin is unlikely to name a backup until at least following Wednesday's practice, if at all.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Albin, Ohio HC, excited about facing off against Penn State: 'It's a great opportunity for our team'
Penn State will be squaring off against Ohio on Saturday. Ohio HC Tim Albin spoke about what the chance of playing the Nittany Lions is like per Chance Linton of 247Sports. Albin has some B1G ties, as he was at Nebraska back in the day. He was a graduate assistant from 2000-2002, and the passing game coordinator and RB coach in 2003. This will be Albin’s 1st season as head coach of Ohio.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm names one Boilermaker who needs to get more involved offensively
Purdue fell just short in its first test of the season. The Boilermakers couldn’t put the ball in the end zone in the final drive. The Penn State defensive line played a fantastic game, holding the Boilermakers to just 70 yards rushing and Iowa transfer playmaker Tyrone Tracy to just 9 yards from the backfield.
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
race-day-live.com
Dana Holt is your 2022 Dash for Cash winner at Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN — The weekend was filled with the revving of engines as boat racers from all over flocked to Lock Haven for the 51st Annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta. The event kicked off Saturday morning with a brief opening ceremony featuring longtime regatta coordinator and Jaycee DuWayne Kunes, Woodward Township Supervisor Kyle Coleman and the Keystone Little League Juniors.
True Benshoff, Grace French, Megan Miller help Waynesboro down Aubrey Strohecker, Mifflin County
Aubrey Strohecker continued her strong season Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to list Mifflin County past Waynesboro in a 3-2 girls soccer loss.
abc23.com
Penn State Student Charged with Rape
In Centre County, Penn State University Police have charged a New Jersey man. After he was accused of raping a fellow student. Campus police say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly assaulted the victim inside her dorm room in April. Authorities say the victim had reportedly helped Tillman to the bathroom after...
Digital Collegian
Medical marijuana to open in State College
Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
Police: NJ Man ‘admits’ to raping PSU student in her dorm
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New Jersey man is facing charges after he raped a Penn State University student in her dorm, according to the charges filed. According to Penn State University police, in June they received an online report about a rape that happened on April 27. The woman reported to police that she […]
Onward State
State College ‘LION Bash’ Block Party Scheduled For September 8
State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash block party is set to return from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. The event will take place on the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of South Allen Street. Engagement stations will be set up along South...
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
