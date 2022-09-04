WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Adrian Boitan has been nominated to the Romanian team at the Davis Cup, as announced by the team captain this week. Boitan last competed in the Davis Cup this March, with a 6-3, 6-1 loss against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. In November 2021, he took down Peru’s Jorge Brian Panta, 6-4 6-4, in the World Group Playoff en route to a Romanian 4-0 sweep over the Peruvians.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO