No. 15 Baylor Volleyball Kicks off Baylor Invitational with Colorado State
WACO, Texas – The No. 15-ranked Baylor volleyball team is set for its home opener on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Colorado State in the opening match of the Baylor Invitational. BU (3-2) welcomes the Rams (4-2), Arizona State (4-2) and Evansville (2-6) in for the first home stretch...
Baylor Volleyball’s Riley Simpson Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Baylor volleyball’s Riley Simpson earned her first weekly award from the Big 12 Conference, being named Rookie of the Week on Tuesday after her performance in three matches at the Pepperdine Asics Classic. Simpson, a Colorado Springs, Colo., native, played in all 11 sets over...
Baylor MT: Boitan Nominated for Romanian Team at Davis Cup
WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Adrian Boitan has been nominated to the Romanian team at the Davis Cup, as announced by the team captain this week. Boitan last competed in the Davis Cup this March, with a 6-3, 6-1 loss against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. In November 2021, he took down Peru’s Jorge Brian Panta, 6-4 6-4, in the World Group Playoff en route to a Romanian 4-0 sweep over the Peruvians.
