fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested in connection with young girl's death in eastern Arizona
SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft...
fox10phoenix.com
Real or fake? Photo of alligator being hauled behind SUV on Florida highway raises questions
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A photo of an alligator – presumed to have been killed during a hunt – being hauled behind an SUV in Florida over the weekend has begun to make the rounds on social media – and has people divided and asking questions. Is it real? Could it be fake? Could it be a Halloween decoration? And is it legal to transport an alligator this way?
fox10phoenix.com
A look at Arizona's 2022 Labor Day weekend DUI stats
Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.
fox10phoenix.com
Wife of Phoenix area doctor who died during hike speaks out
The doctor, identified as 32-year-old Evan Dishion, died during a hike in the Cave Creek area, leaving behind not only his wife, but a three-month-old daughter. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
fox10phoenix.com
'It's do or die': Man loses arm after surviving alligator attack at Lake Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife is reporting 22 alligator incidents so far this year. Eric Merda is among those who have survived a gator attack. On July 17, Merda finished an irrigation job in Parrish when he decided to stop near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. He said he threw away trash and got lost while walking in the woods.
fox10phoenix.com
Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona elections: Hobbs, Lake field questions at gubernatorial candidate forum
PHOENIX - The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 7 where GOP candidate Kari Lake and Democratic hopeful and current Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, were able to answer Arizonans' questions – separately. The forum follows the decision of Hobbs...
