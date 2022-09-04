Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Remaining warm for the rest of the week
Although patchy fog cannot be ruled out early Tuesday, it doesn’t appear to be nearly as widespread nor as dense as what we saw early Monday. This sets us up for a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday. It will get very warm on Tuesday afternoon. We’re looking at high...
klkntv.com
90s to stay for now; Relief from heat not far away
The 90s have had a firm grip on the area in recent days, and Mother Nature is tightening that grip for now. We expect another day with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions. Highs should reach the lower-90s for many, near 92° in Lincoln. There will be some smoke...
klkntv.com
Patchy morning fog, following by afternoon sun
Areas of fog will overspread portions of southeast Nebraska early Monday, some of which being very dense. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for the grey-shaded counties. During the morning hours on Labor Day, patchy fog and low clouds may stick around for some time...
klkntv.com
Warmer with 90-degree temperatures on the way
Labor Day started with some dense fog advisories to the west of Lincoln this morning, with visibilities dropping down to below a quarter mile. But with the sun rising, the fog burned off quickly to give way to sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. For the first full week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
kbhbradio.com
“Shake, Shiver, Shovel:” Old Farmer’s Almanac out with fall and winter weather predictions
MITCHELL, SD – The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. “This is going to be a year of ‘a tale of two winters’...
hubcityradio.com
2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm
(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska
Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released
Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible.
KETV.com
Drought and hot weather produce sweet harvest for local vineyard
We've seen the wrath that hail and drought have taken on some heartland crops this year. But one producer says he may have a sweeter than expected harvest this year because of the weather. It's harvest time at James Arthur Vineyards north of Lincoln. Even vineyard manager Josh Rockmann is...
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball announces Big Ten schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its Big Ten conference schedule on Wednesday. They will face three Sweet 16 qualifiers from last year’s NCAA Tournament during their nine games at home. Nebraska’s conference play will begin with Maryland on Dec. 4 and end...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
Comments / 0