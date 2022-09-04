Read full article on original website
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday through Saturday to serve up this week’s special: Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos with a spicy mango salsa and lemon crema, served on a flour tortilla. Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar...
capitolhillseattle.com
When it is finally reborn, Capitol Hill’s Coastal Kitchen will be a changed restaurant with plans for another 30 years on 15th Ave E
When Coastal Kitchen finally reopens after having been shuttered since its abrupt closure after a driver smashed his car through the entrance in May, much more will have changed than the front door at the nearly 30-year-old restaurant. “The car was an opportunity,” restaurant spokesperson Robyn Nielsen tells CHS. “The...
425magazine.com
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars Named No. 4 Winery Restaurant in America by ‘USA Today’
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars, DeLille’s newest restaurant and wine experience, made its debut on USA Today’s Top 10 Winery Restaurants list, ranking No. 4 in the nation. The Lounge opened in June 2021 at the Old Redhook Brewery in Woodinville. DeLille Executive Chef Michael C. Toni has...
seattlerefined.com
12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle
Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Fall
This summer in Seattle has been packed with restaurant openings. Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, a group by chef Philip Frankland Lee that received a Michelin star in California, started serving a 17-course omakase in Downtown Seattle on September 1. Brendan McGill’s Seabird restaurant on Bainbridge Island has impressed diners with the best ingredients the Puget Sound has to offer since July. And after some delays, a Turkish pop-up from a couple used to working in three-Michelin-starred restaurants is opening up sometime this month in Ballard. It seems like after a long period of hesitancy, chefs and restaurateurs are back to taking risks and making moves in Seattle.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11
Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Registration open for Lynnwood Rec Center fall classes
Summer is almost over, and City of Lynnwood Recreation Center fall classes will begin in less than two weeks. Here is a list of some of them:. Colored Pencil – Thursday 4 p.m. Dance. Social Dance Classes. West Coast Swing I – Tuesday 6 p.m. Social Dance I...
Downtown’s Pacific Place redevelopment plan to create office space falls through
In an effort to revitalize the in-person shopping experience and provide a new use to the now empty storefronts, plans were created to renovate the Pacific Place shopping center to include office space, as reported by The Seattle Times. Now though, those plans have hit a hitch as Pacific Place shopping center said the proposal is off the table.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
urbnlivn.com
Celebrated Northwest Modern home at the Fremont Lofts
Built in 2001, 3816 Evanston Ave. N Unit B is an ivy-covered icon of Northwest architecture. The soaring urban home is situated at the Fremont Lofts, an eight-residence partnership between Johnston Architects and artisanal developer Bill Parks. Across 1,966 square feet, Unit B wows at every turn—from its high-ceilinged interiors to its 650 square feet of outdoor living space.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Yakima Herald Republic
New Black-owned Central District bookstore celebrates Black love
Kristina Clark has dreamed of opening Loving Room: diaspora books + salon since 2012. This Labor Day, a full decade later, Loving Room, one of the few Black-owned bookstores in Seattle, opens at 1400 20th Avenue in the Central District, sharing a building with the Liink Project — Stephanie Morales' cooperative retail space, art gallery and event venue highlighting Black artists and businesses.
Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle
A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
urbnlivn.com
Historic Officer’s Row residence at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton
One of five homes at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton, 4004 Montana Cir. W was built in 1935 and housed U.S. Army senior military officers until 1973. The history-filled Colonial Revival home offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and unbeatable access to one of Seattle’s most treasured green spaces. Situated alongside the trees and bluffs at the 534-acre park, the home was thoughtfully renovated in 2017 without sacrificing its historic character.
The Suburban Times
Curran Apple Orchard Gets U.P.’s Newest Piece of Public Art
City of University Place announcement. On Aug. 18, friends of the Curran Apple Orchard gathered for a dedication of the park’s new piece of public art. “Forever Friends” is a bronze sculpture by John Jewell and was inspired by Brewster, one of two horses belonging to the Curran family, original owners of the Curran Apple Orchard.
Prime fish-watching at the Ballard Locks
Over Labor Day weekend, my son and I were able to see dozens of salmon climb the fish ladder at the Ballard Locks as they made the journey back to their freshwater spawning grounds.September is the best time to see Coho salmon at the fish ladder, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Locks.That means you still have a few more weeks for prime salmon spectating!Yes, but: if you are unlucky on the day you visit and see no salmon, there’s plenty else to do.The elaborate locking mechanism — designed to stop the saltwater of Shilshole Bay from flowing into the (mostly) freshwater Salmon Bay — is fascinating to watch.You'll see the gates open, then can watch the Locks lower and raise boats from one body of water to the other.Don’t forget to check out the botanical garden, which is still in bloom. A toddler leans against the glass to watch fish climb the ladder at the Ballard Locks. Photo: Melissa Santos/AxiosPro tip: Through Sept. 30, free, hour-long tours are offered at 1pm and 3pm daily, with an additional 11am tour scheduled on weekends.
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
