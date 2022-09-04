ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Arts Montco Week debuts first-ever jazz festival

By Andre Bennett, Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDVSK_0hiAJDby00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Dozens of artists from around the region and country will soon flock to Montgomery County for a special arts festival, featuring a brand new event.

Arts Montco Week returns to the region for its second year, starting Sept. 16. "This year, we wanted to do something a little different," said Rachel Riley, vice president of communications for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, "so we're adding a jazz festival."

The Montco Jazz Fest begins Sept. 21. Riley told KYW Newsradio the festival is being presented in a unique way.

"This will feature performances from a diverse group of artists performing at both traditional venues, concert halls, things like that, but also non-traditional venues," she said. "We've got brunches happening at places like King of Prussia mall and other restaurants and cafés."

The 16-piece All Star Big Band will kick off the festival at Rivet Canteen and Assembly in Pottstown. Other performers include the band Cymande, the Terry Klinefelter Trio, alt-country band Old 97's, and R&B stars Peabo Bryson and Oleta Adams.

Bryan Buttler, one of the event organizers, said the jazz festival is a natural growth for the Arts Montco Week event.

"Offering this jazz package now as a real way to embrace music during this is awesome," he said. "I think it's going to create a tremendous amount of diversity, not only with our audience members and our artists, but with the artforms we are offering throughout the week."

The week also includes gallery exhibitions, workshops and classes, and theater performances. There's even an adult night at Legoland on the agenda.

Arts Montco Week and Jazz Fest runs through Sept. 25.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Society
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pottstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Philly

Here's why Made in America is more than just a music festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bad Bunny, Don Tolliver and  Burna Boy were just some of the big performers Sunday night at the Made in America Festival.But this Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia isn't just about music. It's also about charity. "I'm excited to see Bad Bunny, obviously, and Don Toliver," Sara Foulner said.  Despite sweltering temperatures and strict security protocols, Made in America drew thousands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This is the first major festival along the Parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place.    Organizers say this is one of the largest crowds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

Pops at St. Anne’s

The 55+ Club at St. Anne’s Catholic church in Bethlehem hosted a visit by the Lehigh Valley Pops Orchestra, conducted by George Fennell, Aug. 17. Playing a rich variety of music, the orchestra delighted the audience, which was made up largely of St. Anne’s parishioners. The concert opened with the national anthem of Ukraine, followed by the “Star-spangled Banner.” Then came Fauré’s haunting “Pavane,” which was followed by Broadway favorites and four tunes made famous by Louis Armstrong. A highlight was a performance of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day,” sung by guest artist Christine Catiello.
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia Neighbor of Valley Forge Lives Close Enough to Discern the Park’s Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a King of Prussia resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleta Adams
Person
Rachel Riley
Person
Peabo Bryson
abc27.com

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
READING, PA
975thefanatic.com

18 Fall Festivals & Events Happening This September

With Labor Day in the rearview many have their sights set on fall. Well, if that’s you you’re in luck because all over the Delaware Valley are a number of events happening this month (September)! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Jazz Fest#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Music#Entertain#All Star Big Band#Rivet Canteen#Assembly#R B#The Arts Montco Week
wlvr.org

Macungie Institute resumes its mission of bringing borough’s people together again

MACUNGIE, Pa. – After two years of being shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, a staple of the community is bouncing back with new leadership and new events. The Macungie Institute – a former schoolhouse turned multipurpose community center, meeting place, stage and museum in Macungie – had to shut its doors after COVID-19 struck. It remained that way until earlier this year.
MACUNGIE, PA
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Rita’s Italian Ice Opens New Location in Edgmont

Philadelphia, PA – Living in Edgmont just got sweeter because Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian ice and frozen custard treats, recently opened at 4814 W. Chester Pike. Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - Edgmont Delaware County. The new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy