Arts Montco Week debuts first-ever jazz festival

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Dozens of artists from around the region and country will soon flock to Montgomery County for a special arts festival, featuring a brand new event.

Arts Montco Week returns to the region for its second year, starting Sept. 16. "This year, we wanted to do something a little different," said Rachel Riley, vice president of communications for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, "so we're adding a jazz festival."

The Montco Jazz Fest begins Sept. 21. Riley told KYW Newsradio the festival is being presented in a unique way.

"This will feature performances from a diverse group of artists performing at both traditional venues, concert halls, things like that, but also non-traditional venues," she said. "We've got brunches happening at places like King of Prussia mall and other restaurants and cafés."

The 16-piece All Star Big Band will kick off the festival at Rivet Canteen and Assembly in Pottstown. Other performers include the band Cymande, the Terry Klinefelter Trio, alt-country band Old 97's, and R&B stars Peabo Bryson and Oleta Adams.

Bryan Buttler, one of the event organizers, said the jazz festival is a natural growth for the Arts Montco Week event.

"Offering this jazz package now as a real way to embrace music during this is awesome," he said. "I think it's going to create a tremendous amount of diversity, not only with our audience members and our artists, but with the artforms we are offering throughout the week."

The week also includes gallery exhibitions, workshops and classes, and theater performances. There's even an adult night at Legoland on the agenda.

Arts Montco Week and Jazz Fest runs through Sept. 25.