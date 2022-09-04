Read full article on original website
Wausau Hires Liason Officer For Homeless Issues
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The City of Wausau has hired a liason officer, a non sworn position under the police department, that will deal with issues revolving around the unhoused population of the city. The Wausau Pilot & Review is reporting that the city has hired Tracy Rieger, former...
Industrial accident in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – There was an industrial accident at a Stevens Point mill on Wednesday morning. The fire department was called to Pixelle Specialty Solutions around 6:30am. A funnel became disconnected from a silo there. Two people were struck by the falling assemblage. They were treated at...
Wausau City Clerk Announces ‘I Voted’ Sticker Design Contest
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Most students in grades 4K through 12 may not be eligible to vote, but this year they can still be part of the mid-term election by helping design the official “I Voted” stickers for the event. Wausau City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde announced the...
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Hitting Car In Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An adult female bicyclist was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a vehicle in Stevens Point on Wednesday, according to police. The crash occurred at Franklin St. and First St. intersection. Per witnesses an adult female...
Some Marshfield residents call for speed bumps on West 17th Street
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Some Marshfield residents called for speed humps to be placed in their neighborhood after multiple complaints of excessive speeding in the area were made. West 17th Street is already a high-traffic area, and it gets worse as speedy drivers enter the scene. “It’s almost like...
Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Murder charges have been filed in killing from 37 years ago in Wisconsin Rapids. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. The stabbing happened in a trailer park. The suspect and the victim were next-door neighbors. Maier is...
Sentence announced in armed apartment break-in
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man who broke into an apartment while armed with a rifle was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Justin L. Salazar, 31, was in Portage County Court on Tuesday. During the break-in last September Salazar threatened a resident, and fired twice. No one...
