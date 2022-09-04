ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes bold prediction on Georgia, College Football Playoff

Less than a week after sharing his SEC predictions, former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen is back with post-Week One College Football Playoff predictions. After seeing Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mullen has the Bulldogs beating Ohio State for a second straight National Championship.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 instantly takes a blowtorch to its 2022 College Football Playoff chances

The prevailing consensus in the offseason was that USC was not yet ready to be a College Football Playoff team. Pac-12 champion? Yes. Rose Bowl team? Yes. New Year’s Six bowl team? Yes. Not the playoff. That was — and still is — unlikely. Too many holes on defense. Too many questions along the defensive front. Too many weaknesses a good offensive line can exploit.
Nick Saban
The Ringer

The Expanded College Football Playoff Can Be Great—If It Follows These Five Steps

The best college football games might kill you. Not in a fun way. Not in a jokey way. In a deeply serious, deeply harrowing way. No sport uses scarcity better: You see the teams you hate most only once a year, and the threshold to have a chance at winning a national title is so high—two losses eliminates you out of hand most years—that close, important regular-season games create a hand-shaking anxiety and dread that is unique in American sports. There are very rarely second chances or second acts during a college football season.
247Sports

Texas could find satisfaction vs. Alabama, College Football Playoff expansion needed, Joel Klatt says

There were plenty of wild sequences in Week 1 of the college football season. Going into this weekend, Alabama travels to Texas as a huge favorite. FOX Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt does not think Texas fans would be satisfied with a loss, but they could certainly live with a close game, should the Longhorns cover the spread.
saturdaytradition.com

College football bowl projections: CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm projects 11 B1G teams in latest bowl predictions

The Week 1 action is in the books, and CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm has gone big with his latest bowl season projections. In Palm’s latest bowl projections, he included the usual suspects of Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia in his field for the College Football Playoff. However, he elevated Oklahoma – in Brent Venables’ first season as head coach – to the No. 4 spot.
FOX Sports

CFP expansion to 12 teams a big win for college football

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has been a strong advocate for expanding the College Football Playoff field, so when news broke last week that the CFP Board of Managers had approved a 12-team model, he was beyond elated to hear the news. "Hallelujah," Klatt shouted when addressing CFP...
FOX Sports

Texas vs. Alabama: 5 key matchups NFL scouts are watching

If Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns are to have any chance at upsetting Nick Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide, running back Bijan Robinson will likely have to put on a performance that bolsters his NFL Draft résumé. Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features...
Larry Brown Sports

DJ Uiagalelei has lost weight for the new season

If DJ Uiagalelei looked different for the new college football season, that’s for a good reason. The Clemson Tigers quarterback dropped some weight and looked much more svelte for his team’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech on Monday night. ESPN’s announcers noted that Uiagalelei had lost 30 pounds...
