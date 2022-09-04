Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
Dan Mullen makes bold prediction on Georgia, College Football Playoff
Less than a week after sharing his SEC predictions, former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen is back with post-Week One College Football Playoff predictions. After seeing Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mullen has the Bulldogs beating Ohio State for a second straight National Championship.
Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
The Longhorns will welcome the nation's No. 1 team to the 40 Acres on Saturday
Will Clemson make the College Football Playoff? Finebaum weighs in
Surprisingly, Paul Finebaum, who has been known to hate on Clemson, is optimistic about the Tigers' chances of getting into the College Football Playoff this season. The ESPN personality appeared on (...)
Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2
The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation
Mississippi State Projected to Appear in Las Vegas Bowl by CBS Sports After Week 1 of the College Football Season
The Bulldogs are predicted to attend the Las Vegas Bowl based on one weekend of college football action.
Pac-12 instantly takes a blowtorch to its 2022 College Football Playoff chances
The prevailing consensus in the offseason was that USC was not yet ready to be a College Football Playoff team. Pac-12 champion? Yes. Rose Bowl team? Yes. New Year’s Six bowl team? Yes. Not the playoff. That was — and still is — unlikely. Too many holes on defense. Too many questions along the defensive front. Too many weaknesses a good offensive line can exploit.
ESPN
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian says Alabama's Nick Saban 'saved my career'
AUSTIN, Texas -- Steve Sarkisian hasn't forgotten, and he won't forget. There's no way he could, especially not this week with Nick Saban and the No. 1 Crimson Tide coming to town. To most in the college football world, Saban is the guy who has led Alabama to a staggering...
The Ringer
The Expanded College Football Playoff Can Be Great—If It Follows These Five Steps
The best college football games might kill you. Not in a fun way. Not in a jokey way. In a deeply serious, deeply harrowing way. No sport uses scarcity better: You see the teams you hate most only once a year, and the threshold to have a chance at winning a national title is so high—two losses eliminates you out of hand most years—that close, important regular-season games create a hand-shaking anxiety and dread that is unique in American sports. There are very rarely second chances or second acts during a college football season.
247Sports
Texas could find satisfaction vs. Alabama, College Football Playoff expansion needed, Joel Klatt says
There were plenty of wild sequences in Week 1 of the college football season. Going into this weekend, Alabama travels to Texas as a huge favorite. FOX Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt does not think Texas fans would be satisfied with a loss, but they could certainly live with a close game, should the Longhorns cover the spread.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm projects 11 B1G teams in latest bowl predictions
The Week 1 action is in the books, and CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm has gone big with his latest bowl season projections. In Palm’s latest bowl projections, he included the usual suspects of Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia in his field for the College Football Playoff. However, he elevated Oklahoma – in Brent Venables’ first season as head coach – to the No. 4 spot.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy weighs in on College Football Playoff expansion
Since news broke that the College Football Playoff would expand to 12 teams, reaction has poured in from around the country. Some coaches have voiced support for the move, while others are concerned it is yet another change that is sending the sport in the wrong direction. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took the opportunity to weigh in on the issue.
FOX Sports
CFP expansion to 12 teams a big win for college football
FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has been a strong advocate for expanding the College Football Playoff field, so when news broke last week that the CFP Board of Managers had approved a 12-team model, he was beyond elated to hear the news. "Hallelujah," Klatt shouted when addressing CFP...
Georgia football now ranked No. 2 in AP Poll Top 25 Week 2 rankings
The Georgia football team delivered one of the most dominating wins of the first week of the college football season with a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon. And the victory was recognized in this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia now sits at No. 2 and picked up 17...
FOX Sports
Texas vs. Alabama: 5 key matchups NFL scouts are watching
If Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns are to have any chance at upsetting Nick Saban and the top-ranked Crimson Tide, running back Bijan Robinson will likely have to put on a performance that bolsters his NFL Draft résumé. Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features...
DJ Uiagalelei has lost weight for the new season
If DJ Uiagalelei looked different for the new college football season, that’s for a good reason. The Clemson Tigers quarterback dropped some weight and looked much more svelte for his team’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech on Monday night. ESPN’s announcers noted that Uiagalelei had lost 30 pounds...
