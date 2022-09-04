ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves troll Mets, again, by playing 'Narco' after NL East rival loses to lowly Nationals

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Edwin Diaz’s closer music, “Narco,” continues to be a point of contention between the Mets and Braves.

On Sunday, while the Braves were in a rain delay against the Miami Marlins, the jumbotron at Truist Park was showing the end of the Mets-Nationals game, where Washington defeated the NL East leader, 7-1.

After the final out was recorded, the Braves decided to have some fun at the Mets expense and play “Narco” over the loudspeakers as the Atlanta fans celebrated the loss, which moved the Braves to 1.5 games back of the division leader.

It’s not the first time “Narco” has been a focal point of the Mets-Braves rivalry.

William Contreras uses the same song as his walk-up music and when he hit a home run against the Mets last month, the Braves played it again as he rounded the bases in a move to clearly troll the Mets.

While Contreras and the Braves have a claim to the song, the artists — Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet — have aligned themselves with Diaz and the Mets, with Timmy Trumpet even playing it live at Citi Field as Diaz entered the game last week.

Nonetheless, it does not appear as if it will continue to stop the Braves from trolling the Mets.

