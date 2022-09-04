Read full article on original website
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community Theatre
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley House
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit Founder
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
Wave 3
Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect still unknown 4 years after Detroit man shot, killed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Police still don’t know who shot and killed a 45-year-old Detroit man in Louisville, Kentucky four years ago. Charles Theo Tillman Jr. was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m. on June 5, 2018, after he was shot in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road. According to...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
wdrb.com
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
Wave 3
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
WLKY.com
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
Wave 3
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details are now public in the plea agreement for one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers now federally charged by the FBI in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor. In the court documents, Kelly Hanna Goodlett describes knowing that some of the...
wdrb.com
Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
WLKY.com
Attorneys for man accused of killing Louisville 3-year-old asking to exclude death penalty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The attorneys for the man accused of killing a three-year-old and her father are asking the court to exclude the death penalty as a possible sentence. Kevon Lawless is accused of shooting Brandon Waddles and his three-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph in August 2020. In a new...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Wave 3
JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
wdrb.com
Former detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid may have violated pre-trial release conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of four former Louisville police officers charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home in 2020 refused to provide a DNA sample, which prosecutors said is a violation of his pre-trial release. In addition, ex-detective Brett Hankison traveled to...
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Wave 3
Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
thesource.com
Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case Allegedly Refused Blood Sample
There is new information involving a former Louisville officer indicted by a federal grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case. Court records show Brett Hankison refused to comply with one of the conditions of his release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told a judge yesterday that Hankison would not give a...
WLKY.com
Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
Wave 3
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
