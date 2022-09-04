The Oofos athlete ambassador roster has a new addition. The latest athlete to ink a deal with Oofos is star Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has entered into a multiyear partnership with the active recovery footwear brand. Aside from his role as an ambassador, Carr has also become an investor in the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Everyone I’ve talked to there is so first class. I’ve been wearing Oofos for years, and not only am I in love with the product, but from the top down everyone is treated the same. It’s a beautiful thing,” Carr...

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO