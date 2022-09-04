ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
Footwear News

Why NFL Star Derek Carr Decided to Invest in Oofos

The Oofos athlete ambassador roster has a new addition. The latest athlete to ink a deal with Oofos is star Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has entered into a multiyear partnership with the active recovery footwear brand. Aside from his role as an ambassador, Carr has also become an investor in the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Everyone I’ve talked to there is so first class. I’ve been wearing Oofos for years, and not only am I in love with the product, but from the top down everyone is treated the same. It’s a beautiful thing,” Carr...
