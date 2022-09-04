Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
York News-Times
York High School addressing alleged threat
YORK – Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, York High School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew confirmed that a situation in being looked at in which an alleged threat was made against the York High School institution, students and staff. “We had a student bring in a note found in a restroom that...
York News-Times
Seven Dukes compete at Augustana Twilight Run
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The start of the Cross Country season for a lot of teams usually comes the weekend of the Labor Day Holiday in Sioux Falls, SD. The York Dukes made their way to Yankton Trail Park where the boy’s field included 299 runners and the girls 356 runners.
York News-Times
Dukes win Crete tri at College Heights Golf Course
CRETE – The Crete Triangular was a tune-up before the Dukes head to Lexington on Friday for the Minutemaids’ invitational. York will also play at the Northwest quad at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island next Monday and then head to Lochland Country Club in Hastings for the Hastings Tigers invite on Tuesday.
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
York News-Times
Dukes comeback falls short as Milford holds on for 7-5 win
YORK – Both teams scored four runs over the last two innings and both teams each had big home runs over those final two frames. The difference was in the top of the first, when the Eagles were the beneficiaries of two hit batters and three York errors to take a 3-0 lead.
York News-Times
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a central Lincoln restaurant. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said officers were called to the McDonald's at 547 N. 48th St. about 3:30 a.m. They found a person who had been shot several times. That victim was transported...
York News-Times
City starts process toward new fire station
YORK – The city has started the process of looking toward building a new fire station. As part of the budget, city officials agreed to take $500,000 from the city’s reserves as the start of a “savings account” toward this large project in the future. And...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 7
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times.
York News-Times
Knights put up 70 points in win at Silver Lake
ROSELAND – Friday night produced another huge offensive game for the Nebraska Lutheran Knights as they cracked the 70-point barrier in their 70-50 win at the Silver Lake Mustangs. Nebraska Lutheran (2-0) got another solid game from senior quarterback Trey Richert, who was 16 of 31 passing for 296...
York News-Times
Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways
Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Nebraska running back Anthony Grant grabbed Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for his 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against Northwestern.
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Last week Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold was a big reason the Broncos were able to score wins against both Central City and Milford. Wambold racked up 68 assists in two games and she was 174 of 176 setting. The sophomore has 139 set assists in six games for the Broncos this year. Wambold’s accuracy and precision led Centennial to a team hitting percentage of .297 against the Milford Eagles. She also had seven ace serves in two games, with six of those coming against Central City. The sophomore also recorded 23 digs.
York News-Times
Stromsburg heritage remembered
STROMSBURG -- Festivities continue for the town of Stromsburg as the community celebrates 150 years of its Swedish heritage. On Sunday, families gathered in the downtown square for a community picnic and live music by Birdfoot. The classic chips and hot dog meal was served by the Economy Hometown Market...
York News-Times
Plans made for county assessor vacancy
YORK – Plans have been made regarding how to move forward with the position of county assessor which is now vacant due to last week’s retirement of Ann Charlton. The commissioners discussed how they were going to move forward, as it is the county board’s responsibility to fill that position within 45 days.
York News-Times
Nebraska Christian edges Heartland 21-20
CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies and Nebraska Christian Eagles battled each other until the final seconds Friday night, but when the clock hit triple zeros it showed the hosts held the slimmest of leads in a 21-20 win. Nebraska Christian broke a scoreless tie with two touchdowns in...
York News-Times
Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth
YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept....
York News-Times
Cougars hit half century mark in first quarter en route to 74-16 win
STROMSBURG – The Class D1 No. 2 Cross County Cougars put up 50 points in the first quarter Friday night as they improved to 2-0 with a 74-16 shellacking of Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The Cougars racked up 300 yards on the ground as 13 players toted the pigskin at least...
York News-Times
County takes money from inheritance fund to provide tax relief
YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to take $1,250,000 from the county’s inheritance tax fund in order to meet lid requirements and provide tax relief in the 2022-23 budget. Last week, the commissioners met with department heads and elected officials to painstakingly go through each individual...
York News-Times
Broncos and Panthers spend Labor Day weekend in Fairbury
FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers joined six other teams at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday. The Panthers went 1-2 as they lost to a pair of rated teams from both Class B and Class C in Northwest (11-6) and Malcolm (10-2). The FCEMF win...
