Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Centre Man Hurt in Motorcycle Wreck on County Road 63
A Cherokee County man was hurt in a motorcycle accident, occurring early Thursday evening. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report a male resident of Centre lost control of his Honda motorcycle at around 6:30pm on County Road 63, when a dog ran out in front of him.
weisradio.com
Aerial Views from Flooding in Cherokee County Following Weekend Rains
Cherokee County and surrounding areas were hit hard by last weekend’s storms, and first responders, emergency personnel and residents all had to deal with downpours that led to flooding, downed limbs, and with that saturated ground, trees being down across roadways. WEIS Radio News teamed up with commercial drone...
wrganews.com
Firefighters respond to fire alarm on Broad Street Friday
September 9, 2022–4:22 p.m. A fire alarm at First National Community Bank resulted in the evacuation of buildings in the 500 block of Broad Street Friday afternoon. According to the Rome Floyd County Fire Department, the issue was related to the HVAC system that filled the building up with smoke.
weisradio.com
LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON
At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
allongeorgia.com
Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water
Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
WTVCFOX
Chattooga County residents share frustrations amid ongoing water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The struggle to get "back to normal" continues across northwest Georgia Thursday. Many people in Chattooga and Floyd Counties still don't have water. What's even more frustrating for these residents, is that some who live right across the line from them do. We spoke to...
Chattooga County Schools staying closed through the week after weekend floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Chattooga County Schools announced Wednesday that classes would be remain canceled Thursday and Friday following flooding across North Georgia over the weekend. District officials initially closed the schools Tuesday and Wednesday because much of the area has been without running water. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
Farmer says part of property heavily damaged from weekend flooding in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — As heavy rain swept through North Georgia over the weekend, one of the hardest hit areas was Floyd County. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties as the areas received widespread flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 says parts of...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Gov. Kemp tours part of Chattooga County as residents beg for help after flash floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Chattooga County residents are still without water several days after flash floods ravaged the area over the weekend. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp toured several relief stations as help flows in on Wednesday. Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot was with Kemp...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
Donations being accepted to help Neal family after house explosion
Bulldog Nation is being asked to come together in the next days to help out a family who lost their
wrganews.com
Warning period for speed enforcement cameras in Cedartown has expired
September 7, 2022–7:34 a.m. Motorists in Cedartown are being reminded of the speed camera enforcement in a couple of school zones now that the warning period has ended. The cameras are located at the front entrance of Cedartown High School on Frank Lott Drive and the front entrance of Cedartown Middle School on US 27 South.
Coat Drive underway until September 30 at Main Street Realtors in Cedartown
If you’d like to help out in the community in a big way this upcoming Winter season, please consider donating
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, September 9th
Debbie Crowe, age 49 of Leesburg – UPOCS (x2), UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Judson Phillips, age 27 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. Jason Puckett, age 38 of Ft Payne – Possession with Intent to Distribute, UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Jeffrey Kennon, age 44...
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
WAFF
Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
Comments / 0