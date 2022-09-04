ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

weisradio.com

Centre Man Hurt in Motorcycle Wreck on County Road 63

A Cherokee County man was hurt in a motorcycle accident, occurring early Thursday evening. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report a male resident of Centre lost control of his Honda motorcycle at around 6:30pm on County Road 63, when a dog ran out in front of him.
CENTRE, AL
wrganews.com

Firefighters respond to fire alarm on Broad Street Friday

September 9, 2022–4:22 p.m. A fire alarm at First National Community Bank resulted in the evacuation of buildings in the 500 block of Broad Street Friday afternoon. According to the Rome Floyd County Fire Department, the issue was related to the HVAC system that filled the building up with smoke.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON

At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
CENTRE, AL
Floyd County, GA
Government
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
allongeorgia.com

Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water

Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA

TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
News Break
Politics
wrganews.com

Warning period for speed enforcement cameras in Cedartown has expired

September 7, 2022–7:34 a.m. Motorists in Cedartown are being reminded of the speed camera enforcement in a couple of school zones now that the warning period has ended. The cameras are located at the front entrance of Cedartown High School on Frank Lott Drive and the front entrance of Cedartown Middle School on US 27 South.
CEDARTOWN, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, September 9th

Debbie Crowe, age 49 of Leesburg – UPOCS (x2), UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Judson Phillips, age 27 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. Jason Puckett, age 38 of Ft Payne – Possession with Intent to Distribute, UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Jeffrey Kennon, age 44...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

