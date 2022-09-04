Weekend Wrap (Sept. 3 & 4)

KOAM Image

Wanted Missouri Fugitive captured in Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Missouri Fugitive from Justice is arrested after police pursuit in Kansas. Click here to read more.

Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Click here to learn more.

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Click here to learn more.

21-year-old loses his life in Crawford County crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information on a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. Click here to learn more.

Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital

UPDATE: The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in the Washington County Fair Shooting case from Friday evening, August 26. Click here to learn more.

