ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWFyv_0hiAFmjn00

A new report has emerged on Sunday night stating that the Glazers have named their price for the sale of Manchester United.

Manchester United fans continue to push for the removal of the Glazer family from their ownership of the club .

Protests have intensified this season with a major gathering taking place ahead of the Liverpool victory two weeks ago.

United fans continue to make their voices heard on social media and in Old Trafford every matchday as they wait until the Glazers leave the club.

Supporters may now have something to start getting hopeful for with a new report suggesting that the Glazers have stated their sale price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23udnR_0hiAFmjn00

IMAGO / PA Images

United fans are being the most vocal they have been recently with so much action being taken across social media especially.

In recent weeks, reports of a possible takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and or Michael Knighton have emerged .

The reports or there being a potential buyer have excited fans that the Glazer regime could be coming to an end.

However a new report has emerged which has now added a new potential buyer to the possible challengers for the Glazers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p22fs_0hiAFmjn00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to the report from Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail ;

“Around £3.75billion would be enough to prise Manchester United from the Glazer family, according to well-placed sources.

“The purchase of Manchester United is well within the range of a sovereign wealth fund such as Dubai, which is yet to follow Abu Dhabi (Man City) and Saudi Arabia (Newcastle) in adding a top-flight club to its portfolio. The Emirate is rumoured be a CONTENDER.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Michael Knighton
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak

MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Old Trafford#Imago Pa Images United#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy