GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The parents of a 3-year-old who died after accidentally shooting himself at his Gainesville home have been arrested on several charges. Gainesville Police said the 3-year-old had access to an unlocked gun in the home and was playing with the gun when it went off striking him on August 24 around 5:57 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO