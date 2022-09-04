ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

TRUMPSTER
3d ago

Isn't that Hunter Biden? Don't worry Daddy will take care of everything and the Media will never reported it 😝

click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Dunnellon, FL
Marion County, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
WCJB

Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
PALATKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida parents arrested in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The parents of a 3-year-old who died after accidentally shooting himself at his Gainesville home have been arrested on several charges. Gainesville Police said the 3-year-old had access to an unlocked gun in the home and was playing with the gun when it went off striking him on August 24 around 5:57 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
police1.com

Video: Fla. deputies arrest man, 55, for allegedly stalking 6-year-old girl

DELTONA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested Saturday afternoon for alleged aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The 6-year-old girl’s father reported Mark Greenburg, who was his neighbor, to the Sheriff’s Office Friday evening and said the 55-year-old made comments to the girl, including, “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m going to turn you into a woman,” according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
DELTONA, FL
Joshua Fleming
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE MARY, FL
WGAU

Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl

DELTONA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking after deputies said they received nearly a dozen complaints about his behavior. In a news release, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Mark Greenburg has been involved in at least 11 incidents reported to deputies over the last eight months. In those incidents, Greenburg was accused of yelling at neighbors and their children with a megaphone and using his phone to record children.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

Police investigate shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A 21-year-Deland man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in what police are describing as a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was outside a home in the 500 block of South Adelle Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when someone in a vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim in the lower leg.
DELAND, FL
Public Safety

