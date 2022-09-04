Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
fox35orlando.com
Viral TikTok video shows Florida deputy chasing man: Here is the apparent story about what happened
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy has gone viral after a 15-second TikTok video of him chasing a suspect amassed nearly 4 million views on the popular social media app. It all started during a traffic stop involving a seatbelt violation. Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Jones said he...
WESH
Two people accused of malnourishing horses arrested in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested for animal cruelty. An anonymous call came into the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 31. The caller reported two horses were being starved at a residence on the 16600 block of Southwest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents arrested in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The parents of a 3-year-old who died after accidentally shooting himself at his Gainesville home have been arrested on several charges. Gainesville Police said the 3-year-old had access to an unlocked gun in the home and was playing with the gun when it went off striking him on August 24 around 5:57 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
police1.com
Video: Fla. deputies arrest man, 55, for allegedly stalking 6-year-old girl
DELTONA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested Saturday afternoon for alleged aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The 6-year-old girl’s father reported Mark Greenburg, who was his neighbor, to the Sheriff’s Office Friday evening and said the 55-year-old made comments to the girl, including, “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m going to turn you into a woman,” according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
DELTONA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking after deputies said they received nearly a dozen complaints about his behavior. In a news release, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Mark Greenburg has been involved in at least 11 incidents reported to deputies over the last eight months. In those incidents, Greenburg was accused of yelling at neighbors and their children with a megaphone and using his phone to record children.
WESH
Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman chased relative down street, shooting him dead, authorities say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of chasing one of her relatives down a neighborhood street and shooting him on Saturday. The man died at a church before someone could bring him to the hospital. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Pine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
WCJB
Gainesville Police arrested woman accused of attacking a man, trying to set him on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Jacksonville woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a stick and tried to set him on fire. Gainesville Police Department officers say went the victim entered his home in Gainesville on Monday, Bridget King, 28, was waiting for him and holding a two-foot wooden stick.
Florida Woman Jailed For Drug Trafficking After Deputies Execute Search Warrant
A Florida woman and man were arrested after deputies served a narcotics search warrant at the residence last week. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 55-year-old Tonya Rennay Medders, of Port St. Lucie, Wednesday on open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a
WESH
Police investigate shooting in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — A 21-year-Deland man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in what police are describing as a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was outside a home in the 500 block of South Adelle Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when someone in a vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim in the lower leg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Men Arrested After Duping Gas Pump To Charge Only 8 Cents Per Gallon
Two Florida men have been arrested after installing a device on gas pumps that allowed them to fill up for around .08 per gallon of gas. On Monday, Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in reference
Argument leads to shooting at Brooksville 7-Eleven
A man was hospitalized after an argument escalated into a full blown shooting at a Brooksville 7-Eleven early Monday morning, deputies said.
Woman found dead at sports complex in Hernando County
A woman was found dead at a sports complex in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said.
fox13news.com
Florida troopers search for driver who fled after crashing into Pasco bicyclist, leaving him seriously injured
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who fled after colliding with a bicyclist in Pasco County. The crash occurred Saturday around 10:17 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle, identified as a gray Nissan Altima, was headed west on Lake Patience Road in Land O' Lakes.
