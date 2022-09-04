ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Collegiate Times

Tyler Bowen and the Hokies’ new approach to offense

Bringing up the topic of Virginia Tech’s offensive game plan in casual conversation back in 2021 was a great way to get yelled out of a room. Now, those same angry fans doing all the yelling have some reason for hope. Former Hokies offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson, a hire...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Virginia Tech volleyball clean sweeps competition in the Hokie Invitational

After a rocky 1–2 start to the season, Virginia Tech rallied back in the Hokie Invitational, winning all three matchups against the Coppin State Eagles, the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Marist College Red Foxes. The truly impressive part of the weekend included Virginia Tech winning all of its matchups 3–0, dropping no sets.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Women’s soccer defeats Niners

On Sunday afternoon, the Hokies defeated the Charlotte 49ers 3–0. Coming into the contest, Virginia Tech and Charlotte had very different outlooks on the young season. The Hokies (5–0–1) were looking to remain unbeaten while the 49ers (0–4–1) were looking for their first victory. The...
BLACKSBURG, VA

