Mohave County, AZ

Mohave County man arrested in connection with the death of woman after domestic dispute

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A man was arrested in suspicion of killing the woman he lived with in Mohave County, according to police.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a domestic violence call near the Interstate 40 and W 12435 South Street in Yucca, Arizona. They discovered the dead body of 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell around 12:37 a.m.

When deputies arrived, James Jarvy, 33, was detained and taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries. Once released, he was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that Jarvy and Bock-Caswell had gotten into an altercation, and Bock-Caswell yelled for help.

Two men who lived at a separate residence on the property responded to her screaming and "observed Jarvy on top of the victim, holding a choke hold around her neck," according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, the two men shouted at Jarvy to get off Bock-Caswell, but he refused, and she was unresponsive. He then threatened the two witnesses, one of which he got into a physical altercation, police said.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

