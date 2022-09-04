“Rat Poison is worse than before,” Alabama HC Nick Saban makes a STUNNING claim on their ‘favourites tag’ ahead of their season opener

Read full article on original website
Alabama Offensive Lineman Inks NIL Deal
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. has announced an NIL deal with Life + Style by Laura. "Grateful to announce my #NIL sponsorship with @lifestylelaura! Love these shoes; more TOP fashion to come this season. This is just the beginning! Thx Laura! #rolltide #fashion," tweeted Ekiyor. The redshirt senior posted...
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
Former Alabama Player Terrence Cody Joins The Gary Harris Show
Former Alabama nose guard Terrence Cody was back in Tuscaloosa this weekend as an honorary captain and today he took some time to come on The Gary Harris show to talk college football and reminisce about his time at Alabama. Cody was a standout player for the Crimson Tide for...
What We Learned Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium
The Alabama Crimson Tide covered the spread and then some, as it went on to slaughter the Utah State Aggies in its season opener. Here are three things we found out about the Alabama football team. 1. Bryce Young is the Real Deal. Crimson Tide fans are already aware of...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama Million Dollar Band not traveling to Texas due to inhumane seating placement
The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar band is not expected to travel to Austin for the Alabama vs. Texas game this weekend due to their expected seating arrangements, according to USA Today’s site editor for Roll Tide Wire AJ Spurr. Kickoff for this weekend’s game is scheduled for...
Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win
Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
Alabama Offensive Lineman Named to SEC Weekly Award List
Alabama senior center Darrian Dalcourt was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Utah State on Saturday. Dalcourt did not allow a pressure or a sack in the Tide’s 55-0 victory against the Aggies. He was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week along with Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp.
Auburn football: Tide fans troll Dabo Swinney saying he’s just Gene Chizik when he’s without generational QB and elite coordinators
Alabama Crimson Tide fans took aim at Dabo Swinney Monday night during Clemson’s opening game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few miles from Bobby Dodd Stadium by comparing him to former Auburn football HC Gene Chizik. That would be BCS National Championship-winning coach Gene Chizik...
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama Million Dollar Band will not travel to Texas for this week's game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will not travel to Austin for the Sept. 10 Alabama vs. Texas football game. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint reports in the video above. Sources tell WVTM 13 that the band will stay behind because there is not enough space...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
Blake Shelton books Alabama show: How to get tickets
Country music superstar and beloved coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023, making one stop in Alabama, Warner Music Nashville announced Wednesday. Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” booked a gig at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC for Saturday, Feb. 25. 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. The presale will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. central. You can purchase via Ticketmaster.
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
Cottondale, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Paul W. Bryant High School on September 06, 2022, 16:30:00. Central High School - TuscaloosaPaul W. Bryant High School.
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
comebacktown.com
World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
