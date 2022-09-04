“WORST 619 Ever” Fans blast Edge over his execution of Rey Mysterio’s iconic finisher at Clash At The Castle

Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
Carlos Alcaraz prevails over Jannik Sinner in latest ever US Open finish
Carlos Alcaraz won a spellbinding battle of the young guns against Jannik Sinner to reach his first grand slam semi-final in the US Open’s latest ever finish. Spanish teenager Alcaraz finally clinched a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-3 victory at 2.50am after five hours and 15 minutes of full-throttle tennis, setting up a clash with Frances Tiafoe on Friday.
Tennis-Alcaraz wins late-night thriller over Sinner to reach U.S. Open semis
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point and dug deep to prevail over Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals in the early hours of Thursday in New York.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Old Trafford Stadium
The Red Devils will try to secure a victory against Real Sociedad this evening at the Theatre of Dreams to get their first three points in the Europa League.
UEFA・
Comments / 0