Iga Swiatek clicked into gear as she stayed on course for a second grand slam title of the season by battling past Jessica Pegula and into the semi-finals of the US Open.The world number one and French Open champion is the only player left in either of the singles draws who has previously lifted a slam trophy and she raised her level in a 6-3 7-6 (4) victory over American Pegula.Both players struggled to hold serve and Swiatek was twice broken serving for the match but she came through the tie-break to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka on...

TENNIS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO