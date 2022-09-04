Read full article on original website
Iga Swiatek eyes second grand slam title this season after reaching US Open semi
Iga Swiatek clicked into gear as she stayed on course for a second grand slam title of the season by battling past Jessica Pegula and into the semi-finals of the US Open.The world number one and French Open champion is the only player left in either of the singles draws who has previously lifted a slam trophy and she raised her level in a 6-3 7-6 (4) victory over American Pegula.Both players struggled to hold serve and Swiatek was twice broken serving for the match but she came through the tie-break to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka on...
Golf-McIlroy says LIV has strained relationship with ex-Ryder Cup team mates
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said his relationship with some of his former Ryder Cup team mates has been damaged by their decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among 17 players from the LIV Golf Series who will participate at this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where McIlroy is also playing.
Australia v New Zealand: second one-day international – live!
Over-by-over report: The trans-Tasman rivals meet again in the three-match Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series in Cairns. Join our writers for updates
