Fort Collins, CO

K99

Enjoy a Free, Fun-Filled Day on the Loveland Trails This Month

Loveland is full of beautiful outdoor trails, and the perfect time to explore them is happening this month. According to a press release from the City of Loveland, the City is hosting a Celebrate Loveland Trails Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Vista Natural Area (1323 W 57th Street) on Saturday, September 10.
LOVELAND, CO
K99

A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor

If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
WINDSOR, CO
K99

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 The Point

What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?

It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

End of Summer Pool Party for Pups is This Saturday in Loveland

The end of summer tradition returns once again for the dogs of Northern Colorado. It's time for the canines to have a pool day. The City of Loveland Parks and Recreation Facebook page has announced Puppapoolooza happening on Saturday, September 10. This truly will be the dog day of summer in Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
Person
John Hickenlooper
K99

Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack

I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say

As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
BOULDER, CO
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Coloradoan
thorntonweather.com

Leaf peeping 2022: When and where to see the fall colors

This time of year many folks start thinking about heading to the hills west of Denver in search of gold – fall foliage gold. Where to go? Below are five of ThorntonWeather.com’s favorite ones near Denver – plus a few further out and some bonus ideas. After that, we will tell you where you can find a great website that provides regular updates on viewing conditions.
DENVER, CO
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Northern Colorado Will Never Forget

“Where were you? What were you doing? Who were you with? on September 11th, 2001, impacted every American. While these acts of terrorism were intended to divide and conquer, Americans came together, united in a commitment to NEVER FORGET. In this spirit, Poudre Fire Authority and The City of Fort Collins are collaborating to construct a 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park. The Memorial will feature a 3,000-pound steel I-Beam salvaged from the World Trade Center gifted to PFA in recognition of nine Northern Colorado firefighters who assisted with search, rescue, and recovery at Ground Zero. The memorial will give this artifact a place of honor in our community creating a space for residents and visitors to reflect.
FORT COLLINS, CO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO
K99

Too Hot: Thompson and Poudre Schools to Close Early

The summer has been unrelenting around Northern Colorado this year, and it's going out with a bang. The high temperatures are making most of the classrooms in the school districts miserable. Record-setting highs in the Loveland and Fort Collins area have lead the Thompson R2-J School District as well as...
LOVELAND, CO
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
