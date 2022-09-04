Read full article on original website
Related
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
Enjoy a Free, Fun-Filled Day on the Loveland Trails This Month
Loveland is full of beautiful outdoor trails, and the perfect time to explore them is happening this month. According to a press release from the City of Loveland, the City is hosting a Celebrate Loveland Trails Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sunset Vista Natural Area (1323 W 57th Street) on Saturday, September 10.
A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor
If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10
Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
46th Annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Sept 9-11
Estes Park will come alive, once again, with the sounds, smells. and sights that keep people coming back. The event includes one of the largest military displays in the U.S., The Estes Park International Tattoo. For three days, Estes Park will be celebrating it's moniker as the "Celtic Capital of...
End of Summer Pool Party for Pups is This Saturday in Loveland
The end of summer tradition returns once again for the dogs of Northern Colorado. It's time for the canines to have a pool day. The City of Loveland Parks and Recreation Facebook page has announced Puppapoolooza happening on Saturday, September 10. This truly will be the dog day of summer in Loveland.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say
As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. full Zillow listing for this home to learn more. Cozy Cabins to Book for Your Next Estes Park Getaway. These charming cabins provide the comforts of home to vacationers...
thorntonweather.com
Leaf peeping 2022: When and where to see the fall colors
This time of year many folks start thinking about heading to the hills west of Denver in search of gold – fall foliage gold. Where to go? Below are five of ThorntonWeather.com’s favorite ones near Denver – plus a few further out and some bonus ideas. After that, we will tell you where you can find a great website that provides regular updates on viewing conditions.
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Northern Colorado Will Never Forget
“Where were you? What were you doing? Who were you with? on September 11th, 2001, impacted every American. While these acts of terrorism were intended to divide and conquer, Americans came together, united in a commitment to NEVER FORGET. In this spirit, Poudre Fire Authority and The City of Fort Collins are collaborating to construct a 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park. The Memorial will feature a 3,000-pound steel I-Beam salvaged from the World Trade Center gifted to PFA in recognition of nine Northern Colorado firefighters who assisted with search, rescue, and recovery at Ground Zero. The memorial will give this artifact a place of honor in our community creating a space for residents and visitors to reflect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa
Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
Too Hot: Thompson and Poudre Schools to Close Early
The summer has been unrelenting around Northern Colorado this year, and it's going out with a bang. The high temperatures are making most of the classrooms in the school districts miserable. Record-setting highs in the Loveland and Fort Collins area have lead the Thompson R2-J School District as well as...
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0