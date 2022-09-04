Read full article on original website
Related
Napoli Thrash Liverpool In Record-Equaling Champions League Result
Defensively, Liverpool were atrocious. Virgil van Dijk and James Milner conceded a penalty each inside the opening 17 minutes.
Report: Chelsea Have Verbal Agreement With Graham Potter
Following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea reportedly have a verbal agreement in place with current Brighton boss Graham Potter.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad prediction: How will Europa League fixture play out tonight?
Manchester United will look to extend their winning run to five games when they host Real Sociedad in the Europa League tonight.United were bottom of the Premier League two games into Erik ten Hag’s era but wins over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal have brought momentum.And United can continue that as they return to the Europa League group stages for the first time in three seasons.Spanish side Socieded, who finished 7th in LaLiga last season, are joined by Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia in United’s group.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Manchester United vs Real Sociedad?The...
Is FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match...
UEFA・
Comments / 0