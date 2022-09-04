The genome contains the sequences for protein-coding genes, but before those seuquences are translated into protein, they have to be transcribed into RNA molecules, which are processed by the cell. RNA molecules can be modified in many ways during that processing, and both post-transcriptional and post-translational modifications enable cells to use one gene transcript to create many different proteins. One type of modification that is common in mammals is the conversion of A (adenosine) bases in pre-mRNA to I (inosine). The ADAR (adenosine deaminase acting on RNA) enzyme catalyzes A-to-I RNA editing, which occurs in many genes. A-to-I RNA editing is also thought to play a role in some human diseases, such as ALS, epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, and inflammatory disorders. It's also been linked to hypermutation of the measles virus.

