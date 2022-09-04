Read full article on original website
Free event to collect household hazardous waste coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is coming to the City of Jackson this October. The event gives residents the chance to properly dispose of waste such as pesticides and household cleaners free of charge. A news release states hazardous items will harm the environment if...
Variety of events to commemorate 9/11 throughout West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend is full of events to remember those who lost their lives in a tragic event, more than 20 years ago. Sunday, September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of thousands. Here in West Tennessee, there are several events over the weekend to remember those involved in the tragedy.
Three Jackson schools uniting for RIFA’s Student Food Drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Three Jackson schools are uniting to tackle one problem alongside of a local nonprofit. University School of Jackson, Trinity Christian Academy and Jackson Christian School are uniting to collect food donations for RIFA to continue feeding their community. This is the 11th year RIFA has hosted...
City of Jackson launches ‘Neighborhood Academy’ to inform citizens and spark change
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is launching a new program called Neighborhood Academy, focused on empowering and teaching the citizens of Jackson about their local government. “Attendees will attend a session a month,” said City of Jackson Community Development Coordinator Claire Pierson. “It’ll be a two-hour session...
Mayor Conger talks potential changes to waste pick-up in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met Tuesday for their monthly meeting. Among items discussed on the agenda were a consideration and approval to amend the City of Jackson’s special collection trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Conger says since the pandemic, there has been an increase of around 300 tons of bulk waste a year.
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Tennessee Soybean Festival (Martin – through September 10) East Madison County BBQ Fundraiser (Jackson) Labor Day Cool Cars Cruise-In (Lexington) Tuesday, September 6. Planetarium Show (Jackson) Soybean...
TN Soybean Festival parade attracts crowds to downtown Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local festival brings out hundreds for its annual parade. The 29th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade got underway Tuesday evening as it wound its way through the streets of Martin. The parade included floats, marching bands, local dignitaries, first responders, as well as Grand Marshal...
Community members take a ride to help out a local family
LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Get on your bikes and ride! A group of motorists hit the road to help their neighbors in need. Several motorists came together to raise money for a family that’s going through unimaginable circumstances. “We’re trying to raise money for Jason and Amanda Powers, because they...
A Step Ahead Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Vintage Ball Thursday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Step Ahead Foundation announces their 3rd Annual Vintage Ball. It will take place on Thursday, September 8 at The New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the ball support A Step Ahead’s education and pregnancy prevention efforts, as well as the...
brownsvilleradio.com
Insouth to open branch in Jackson
Insouth Bank is growing. The Bank has filed an application to build a new branch in Jackson. According to the notice, Insouth, headquartered in Brownsville, already operating branches in Tipton and Shelby County, will open a branch at 1421 Union University Drive in Jackson. The building will be in Tomsen Farms where the bank already has a presence with a loan production office.
Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition to host 2nd Prevention Summit
JACKSON, Tenn. — An event that brings awareness to youth mental health is returning to Jackson for the second year. The Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition will host the second annual Prevention Summit at Jackson State Community College on September 15 & 16. The Prevention Summit features a variety of...
33 pets rescued from horrid conditions in West Tennessee, nonprofit says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Over two dozen pets were rescued in West Tennessee from, what the rescuing nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Corps called, “a desperate cruelty situation”. On Saturday, September 3, the organization said 29 dogs and four cats were taken from a trailer in Hardeman County...
Jackson seeks to fill City Council position left by Gary Pickens
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is looking to fill a seat on City Council. District One Councilman Gary Pickens has announced his resignation from the council, stating that he is moving outside of the district. The Mayor’s Office is now accepting resumes to fill the unexpired term...
Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more. Many say they were glad...
Newly elected Madison County Mayor AJ Massey takes office
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A.J. Massey won the Madison County mayor’s race a little over a month ago. Since taking office September 1, Mayor Massey says he’s excited and ready to get the work started. “Work has steadily increased really everyday as we met with department heads,...
Free dental services to be offered at 2-day event in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a free two-day dental clinic in Henderson. The event will take place on September 30 & October 1 at the National Guard Armory located at 753 East Main Street. Free services available include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and dental X-rays....
4th annual BBQ fundraiser held to support East Madison County Community Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready, set, eat!. The 4th Annual Pig Roast & BBQ Chicken Fundraiser took place Monday at the East Madison County Community Center. The event started at 7 a.m. and will go until all food is gone. The menu included pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ plates with trimmings,...
33 animals rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hardeman County
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, Tennessee. The rescue came after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. When ARC responders...
2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
African Street Festival closes with Soulful Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s an annual event that brings hundreds to the Hub city to learn more about African culture. WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news takes us to Oman Arena for the final day of the African Street Festival. The African Street Festival is coming to a close, as Sunday marked...
