Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Washington Examiner
The realities of covering John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — On May 13, just days before the May party primary here in the Keystone State, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail in Lancaster in his run for his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. As reporters and supporters noticed his...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022: Here are the issues Pennsylvania voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues, abortion , crime , education , inflation , and taxes , and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Pa Legislators still getting automatic pay raises, but a bill may stop it
Pennsylvania legislators earn a base pay of $95,432 and earn more than all other state legislators except for California and New York. Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials.
