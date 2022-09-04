Read full article on original website
Downtown Fargo Skateboard Shop hit by burglars
(Fargo, ND) -- A downtown Fargo skateboard shop is taking inventory after being hit by burglars. A window at This Skate Shop in the 600 block of First Avenue was smashed Monday morning and two longboards were taken. Owners say the skateboards are dancer style with no grip tape on...
Exclusive: Staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo robbed at gunpoint
(Fargo, ND) -- A staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo was robbed at gunpoint on campus Sunday morning according to Fargo Police. It happened just before 11:00 at the school, in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue S. The victim said she was unloading school supplies from...
Man accused of robbing downtown Fargo bar also suspect in Moorhead stick up
FARGO (KFGO) – Rooters Bar in downtown Fargo was robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday night and late Wed. afternoon Moorhead Police said the same man is also a suspect in a robbery in that city earlier Tuesday night. Fargo Police say at 11:40, officers responded to the 100 block...
Fargo Park District employees getting bonus
(Fargo, ND) -- Full-time Fargo Park District employees are getting a bonus. The park board approved a move Tuesday evening to provide a one-time inflationary adjustment in pay for regular, full-time staff. The bonuses will range up to two-thousand dollars. Park Board member Joe Deutsch tells WDAY Radio roughly 120...
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls for scaled back version of pedestrian bridge over 2nd Ave. N.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calling for a scaled back version of a pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North, connecting city hall to the west side of the Red River. "I don't like the price tag of eight to nine million and so I've already talked to the engineers, shortened the bike path and make a few changes," said Mahoney.
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say the pair stole a car and drove through Fargo and West Fargo. Police say they were called about a stolen vehicle that was stopped in the 3100 block of 13th Ave. S., near Bell Bank. around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Smash and Grab at Downtown Fargo’s This Skate Shop
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Downtown Fargo skateboard shop was the victim of a burglary. A window at This Skate Shop on the 600 block of 1st Avenue North was smashed. The business says on Instagram it happened at 7:00 Monday morning. Two longboards were taken. The business says...
Update: Man identified in second tri level crash from weekend in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the Moorhead man who was involved in a crash at the tri-level interchange here in Fargo Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 68-year-old David Miller crashed into the concrete median barrier separating I-29 and 94. Miller sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn: Concern growing with Downtown Fargo public safety, public workers healthcare plan
(Fargo, ND) -- City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is sounding off on several 'major' concerns involving tax payer funding and public safety here in Fargo. Piepkorn joined The Flag's What' on Your Mind program Wednesday to discuss several issues, including proposed changes to the city's healthcare plan for employees and how it could effect you, the taxpayer.
Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
Trial for man accused of murdering teen in South Fargo set to begin
(Fargo, ND) -- The trial of a Fargo man accused of killing a teenage girl is set to get underway in Cass County Tuesday. Arthur Prince Kollie is charged with the 2021 stabbing death of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. Prosecutors say they have surveillance video that shows the attack. They also...
Moorhead man injured in second tri level crash of weekend in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Another crash occurred over the weekend at the Tri-level here in Fargo, this time Sunday a little before 2 p.m. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old Moorhead man was headed northbound on I-29 when he struck one of the concrete median barriers that separates I-29 and I-94. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered serious injuries.
Emu enthusiasts flocking to Fargo
FARGO — The American Emu Association is coming to Fargo for its convention Sept. 15-17. While interest in the emu industry has waned since its heyday in the mid-1990s, about 35 to 40 emu enthusiasts are expected in Fargo for the two-day convention. That's according to Joylene Reavis, of...
ND National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota mourns the loss of 30 year old National Guard Sergeant Cody Cox of West Fargo. The Guard says he passed away of natural causes on Sunday. Cox enlisted in 2011 as a Lan Manager with the Fargo based 426th Signal Company. He was...
Man wanted by Fargo Police in connection to August death
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Fargo Police Department is looking for man possibly connected to a body found in August. Police say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia is wanted in connection to incident for manslaughter and aggravated assault. On August 14th, police responded to a body found. First responders were sent to...
Moorhead’s Ole’s Nursery & Landscaping plans to close
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping business that’s been a staple of the community is closing soon. Ole’s Nursery has served the F-M area for more than 50 years. Owner Vern Kroshus says all of the plants at Ole’s are on sale starting at 20 to...
Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moorhead Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Liquor Store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say a man went into the Bottle Shoppe on the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. He showed an employee a gun and demanded money. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount...
Valley City man faces attempted luring and solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) -The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged 64-year-old Davy M. Zinke with one count of Felony (Class B) Luring Minors by a computer and a second count of Felony (Class C) Attempted Solicitation of a minor under the age of 15. According to court...
