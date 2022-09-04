Read full article on original website
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
No vehicle occupants found at the site of fiery crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders were on scene for a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Emergency agencies, including Richland Police Department, were dispatched to Leslie Road for a report of a crash. A Ford F-150 pickup had overturned and was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by Richland Fire...
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
Deadly crash in Grant County claims the life of Quincy man
QUINCY, Wash. — A deadly crash in Grant County claimed the life of a 38-year-old Quincy man on Monday, Sept. 5. The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the incident after a Dodge Challenger driven by Eduardo Diaz Magana crashed on a rural county road southwest of Quincy.
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Woman found dead in Tuesday morning fire in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE — A woman was found dead in a Tuesday morning fire at a home in East Wenatchee. The fire was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue. Both Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded as witnesses reported flames coming out of second story windows, according to fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar.
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
Highway 26 reopens after Washtucna fire flare-up
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 26 was reopened Sunday evening, after closing temporarily due to the Washtucna fire, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The fire is still burning, and has consumed more than 2,200 acres so far. Last Updated Sept. 4 at 6:15 a.m. Highway 26 in Adams...
Child restraint law reminders for WA drivers
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- With school back in session the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit recently observed drivers dropping kids off at school. Deputies reported seeing several drivers either not properly restraining children or children sitting in the front seats of cars. The GCSO would like to use back...
Extensive and permanent traffic revisions coming in Olds Station area in north Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure. Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023. A...
Semi hauling manure goes off SR 28 near Soap Lake as driver tries to avoid animals in the road
SOAP LAKE - A semi-truck hauling manure rolled off off state Route 28 Tuesday afternoon near Soap Lake. State troopers say the driver was attempting to avoid animals on the highway when the truck went off the road and rolled about two miles east of Soap Lake. The semi came to rest partially blocking one lane.
Early morning DUI pursuit ends at CBC
PASCO, Wash.- A suspected DUI pursuit early Monday morning led to a crash, foot pursuit, and eventual arrest at CBC. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Deputies attempted to stop an SUV driving recklessly in Kennewick, but the driver fled north on 395 to Pasco. The driver of the...
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
State Transfers Hundreds of Acres at Moses Lake Sand Dunes
Saying the land basically has no profit factor for the state, the Department of Natural Resources will be turning over a lot more land in Grant County, namely at the sand dunes south of Moses Lake. State to hand over 647 more acres. The DNR has announced ten parcels of...
Evacuations lifted for people living near Seven Bays Fire in Davenport
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Sevens Bay Fire northwest of Davenport. The latest update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters have been attacking an active canyon area on the ground and from the air. As a result, they are comfortable with the conditions and state of the fire. The fire...
Seven Bays Fire | burning 700+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Updates: According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning about 700-800 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations still in place. As of Monday morning, the fired is 0% contained and there are more than 125 fire crews working on the...
West Richland PD needs help identifying suspects
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two males caught on camera throwing an unknown liquid substance into a woman's face around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September, 4th. The suspected attack occurred in the area of Troy Avenue and Argos Street.
WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects
WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4. In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face. This happened in the...
Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies find two missing cars over the weekend
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- For two nights in a row the Benton County Sheriff's Office has successfully found two cars reported stolen. On September 2 and 3, deputies from one stolen car from Kennewick. The other was stolen from Yakima County. According to the Facebook post, deputies didn't arrest anyone in...
