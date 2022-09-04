ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcrightnow.com

Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
QUINCY, WA
#Moses Lake#Traffic Accident#Wsp
ifiberone.com

More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman found dead in Tuesday morning fire in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — A woman was found dead in a Tuesday morning fire at a home in East Wenatchee. The fire was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue. Both Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded as witnesses reported flames coming out of second story windows, according to fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire

Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Highway 26 reopens after Washtucna fire flare-up

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - Highway 26 was reopened Sunday evening, after closing temporarily due to the Washtucna fire, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The fire is still burning, and has consumed more than 2,200 acres so far. Last Updated Sept. 4 at 6:15 a.m. Highway 26 in Adams...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Child restraint law reminders for WA drivers

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- With school back in session the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit recently observed drivers dropping kids off at school. Deputies reported seeing several drivers either not properly restraining children or children sitting in the front seats of cars. The GCSO would like to use back...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning DUI pursuit ends at CBC

PASCO, Wash.- A suspected DUI pursuit early Monday morning led to a crash, foot pursuit, and eventual arrest at CBC. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Deputies attempted to stop an SUV driving recklessly in Kennewick, but the driver fled north on 395 to Pasco. The driver of the...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

West Richland PD needs help identifying suspects

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two males caught on camera throwing an unknown liquid substance into a woman's face around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September, 4th. The suspected attack occurred in the area of Troy Avenue and Argos Street.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects

  WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4.   In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face.   This happened in the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

