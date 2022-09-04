Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
In Focus 9/7/22: USD 383, Flint Hills Volunteer Center, Be Able
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus USD 383 Director of Teaching and Learning Paula Hough and board member Kristin Brighton joined us ahead of the the board’s budget hearing and meeting Wednesday evening. Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Bishop previewed the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony happening...
KVOE
Fanestil’s Party Time Ham in Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest
Depending on you like it, Fanestil’s Party Time Ham may well be hot on your plate. But it’s also up for a cool state honor. Voting is now underway for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest. Emporia’s Fanestil Meats is in the People’s Choice category for its Party Time Ham. The contest also comes as Fanestil is in the thick of a major expansion of its facility in the 4700 block of West Highway 50, adding processing to its Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administration offices.
Topeka hosts State Horseshoe Pitching Championships
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Athletes from all across the sunflower state were in Topeka this weekend giving their best pitches, but this time, it wasn’t for baseball. The Kansas State Horseshoe Pitching Championships took place at Gage Park this weekend. Over 70 competitors of all ages took part in the two-day tournament. Tournament director, Jim Newvoles […]
WIBW
Washburn Rural trio shows they’re a blessing to their community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Teachers are signing the praises of a trio of Junior Blues who are our Good Kids this week. Washburn Rural High School juniors Sienna Hamilton, Megan Weise and Naledi Mackenzi are a blessing to the “Bee the Blessing” box program in the Topeka area. The mini-food pantries are scattered around town, offering non-perishable foods and personal care items to anyone who might need them.
WIBW
Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission denies funding request of new LGBT youth service organization
Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to remove funding in the proposed 2023 budget for an LGBT youth service organization, in front of a standing-room only crowd at City Hall. “There’s enough people in the community that just aren’t comfortable, yet, with this idea. Come back next year,...
1350kman.com
In-state 2024 prospect Jameer Moore recaps Kansas State visit
Kansas State has only offered one in-state prospect in the 2024 class, and it was defensive lineman BJ Canady of Topeka High in April. Who else could be on their radar? Salina Central defensive back Jameer Moore is someone to keep in mind. Moore possesses the height, length and speed...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: 7.8.5 Kitchen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For this week’s Fork in the Road, 13′s Vince Lovergine dropped in on a Topeka kitchen that specializes in soul food. 7.8.5. Kitchen’s owner LaVale Jackson hopes to immerse the Capitol City in his unique style of cooking. “I knew in Topeka and...
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could be going away
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wabash Cannonball has been a tradition at Kansas State sporting events for many years. That tradition could be lost if changes aren’t made soon. Kansas State marching band members tell 27 News that Band Director Dr. Frank Tracz informed their squad they will soon cease to play the legendary song at […]
WIBW
Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project. The City noted that the project will involve...
guttenbergpress.com
Daniel M. Frazier January 21, 1950 - August 31, 2022
Daniel Martin Frazier was born in Topeka, Kansas on Jan. 21,1950 to Charles B. Frazier and Mary M. Frazier of Marion and Charleston, Illinois. Daniel attended St. Viator Catholic High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois and graduated in 1968. He took up his career in the insurance industry in 1971, joining the Home Insurance Company as an underwriter. His last position was with the American International Group as a zonal underwriting officer. He retired in March 2016. Daniel married his best friend and love, Cheryl Williams Frazier, on Feb. 29, 1980, and spent 42 years celebrating their anniversary on two consecutive days (Leap Year was the exception). They both retired in 2016 and moved to Eastman, to enjoy the peace and quiet above the Mississippi. Daniel enjoyed camping, travel, visiting with friends and family. He visited every state as well as several countries, both above and below the equator. A favorite trip was taking his mother to Ireland to see where her family lived before immigrating to America. Daniel was very supportive of Cheryl's volunteer activities with the Crawford County Master Gardeners and the NE Iowa CASA organization. He gladly hauled mulch and plants or baked cookies for the children. Daniel was a friend to all, a beloved husband, father and "cat dad". He will be missed by all who knew him.
northernarchitecture.us
The Topeka Aladdin Home Plans For 1961
Our designers have incorporated a wealth of desirable features into this home. The recessed-for-privacy patio is accessible from either the family room or rear hall. The large scenic window in the family room overlooks the patio. Both plans have full bath plus a conveniently located lavatory. Plan No. 1 has a single garage, while Plan No2 has a double garage. Write for specifications.
Former Knights Inn property will be on the Junction City Commission agenda
Junction City Commissioners will consider a request to solicit bids for demolition of the former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, when they meet Tuesday evening. The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. at 701 North Jefferson. According to an agenda memorandum City staff believe the building is a dangerous and...
WIBW
Mazie’s Johnson dismantles Topeka High Saturday, 78-7
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State commit and the No. 1 quarterback in the state, Avery Johnson, put on a clinic at Hummer Sports Park Saturday. Mazie made the trip up to Topeka and they didn’t disappoint. Johnson got Maize on the board first just over a minute and 30...
Salon adds second location in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local salon opened a second location with some new perks. Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened its second location in Downtown Topeka last week. The location offers the community services such as massages, hair and manicures all in a family environment. In addition to training stylists in salon care, owner Heather […]
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football battery complaint back in police hands
The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
KVOE
Designs by Sharon owner passes away
Longtime local florist Sharon Ewing has passed away. Ewing passed away Monday, according to family members. She started Designs by Sharon in downtown Emporia in 1993 and had 45 years of florist experience at the time of her death. Service arrangements are pending.
Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lawsuit that Mainline Printing Inc. brought against Kent Lindemuth, the owner of KDL, Inc., regarding his White Lakes Mall property has been settled. According to court records, a hearing scheduled for today was canceled after the settlement was reached. Attorneys for Mainline Printing, located at...
