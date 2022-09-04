Daniel Martin Frazier was born in Topeka, Kansas on Jan. 21,1950 to Charles B. Frazier and Mary M. Frazier of Marion and Charleston, Illinois. Daniel attended St. Viator Catholic High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois and graduated in 1968. He took up his career in the insurance industry in 1971, joining the Home Insurance Company as an underwriter. His last position was with the American International Group as a zonal underwriting officer. He retired in March 2016. Daniel married his best friend and love, Cheryl Williams Frazier, on Feb. 29, 1980, and spent 42 years celebrating their anniversary on two consecutive days (Leap Year was the exception). They both retired in 2016 and moved to Eastman, to enjoy the peace and quiet above the Mississippi. Daniel enjoyed camping, travel, visiting with friends and family. He visited every state as well as several countries, both above and below the equator. A favorite trip was taking his mother to Ireland to see where her family lived before immigrating to America. Daniel was very supportive of Cheryl's volunteer activities with the Crawford County Master Gardeners and the NE Iowa CASA organization. He gladly hauled mulch and plants or baked cookies for the children. Daniel was a friend to all, a beloved husband, father and "cat dad". He will be missed by all who knew him.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO