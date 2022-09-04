ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1350kman.com

In Focus 9/7/22: USD 383, Flint Hills Volunteer Center, Be Able

On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus USD 383 Director of Teaching and Learning Paula Hough and board member Kristin Brighton joined us ahead of the the board’s budget hearing and meeting Wednesday evening. Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Bishop previewed the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony happening...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Riley County Health Department continues to wait on new bivalent doses of vaccine

Riley County saw 149 new COVID-19 cases last week, according to state and local health officials. As for vaccines, the Riley County Health Department says it has Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax vaccines available at its clinic located at 2030 Tecumseh Road. However, the bivalent doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not yet arrived, though should be sometime later this month.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Business
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Business
1350kman.com

In-state 2024 prospect Jameer Moore recaps Kansas State visit

Kansas State has only offered one in-state prospect in the 2024 class, and it was defensive lineman BJ Canady of Topeka High in April. Who else could be on their radar? Salina Central defensive back Jameer Moore is someone to keep in mind. Moore possesses the height, length and speed...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 9/6/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan on September 2, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. A 52-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 38-year-old male suspect damaged his skate ramp. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Macaleab Rich down to 4 schools with commitment nearing

East St. Louis (Ill.) High three-star recruit Macaleab Rich tells On3 he’s down to four schools: Kansas State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Illinois-Chicago. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound small forward visited Missouri in late August and Ole Miss over the weekend. He’s scheduled to visit Kansas State this upcoming weekend, September 10th. Illinois-Chicago will be his fifth and final visit on September 16th.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Seven teens arrested in connection to burglary, damage at Junction City business

Officials in Geary County are investigating a Sunday burglary at a Junction City business, involving multiple suspects. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Monday in reference to a burglary with damage to property. Authorities say several individuals entered a locked business property at 1729 North Monroe Street in Junction City. Damage was reported to the building along with stolen property.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Hills#Art#Linus Business#Mccowngordon Construction#Manhattan Running Company#Chamber#Sps Companies
1350kman.com

Man dies in southern Riley County vehicle crash

A Man died in a vehicle accident in Riley County after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 36-year-old Sean Warner was traveling eastbound in his pickup about 4 miles Southeast of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road. Kansas Highway Patrol officials report...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Three people injured in early morning crash near Ogden

A Wednesday morning crash in southwestern Riley County sent three people to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene of a crash shortly before 6 a.m. near E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. near Ogden. Arriving officers found a transit van, driven by 47-year-old Jada Conley, of Centralia, had rear ended a pickup, driven by 38-year-old Benjamin Risher, of Manhattan.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

New status hearing scheduled for woman accused in July arson incident

A new status hearing has been scheduled for a 37-year-old woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in July that caused roughly $60,000 in damage at a Manhattan residence. Mahbooba Babraksai appeared Tuesday in Riley County District Court, via Zoom, in front of Judge William Malcolm. During the hearing, her...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
1350kman.com

RCPD arrests man who fled after alleged weekend robbery

Riley County Police have released more details from a weekend alleged robbery in Manhattan. In its Tuesday activity report, RCPD says 21-year-old Courtney Harris, of Junction City, was charged with aggravated robbery after reportedly stealing cash from a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1400 block of College Ave. The incident led to a fight and as officers arrived, they witnessed Harris running away. He then jumped over a second-story railing and ran from officers but was detained shortly after in the immediate area.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

K-State Hosts Yale on Friday Night

Yale (3-0-1, 0-0-0 Ivy League) at Kansas State (2-3-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) Friday, September 9, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Buser Family Park | Manhattan, Kan. MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State (2-3-1) continues a three-match home stand at Buser Family Park on Friday night. The Wildcats host Yale (2-0-1) on at 7 p.m. This will be K-State’s first match against an opponent from the Ivy League.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Wamego man charged in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose

A Wamego man is charged in connection to a 2021 overdose death involving fentanyl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Wamego Police Department says 20-year-old McKaine Farr knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl, which caused an overdose death of 21-year-old Jayson Ebert in September 2021. Farr, who was...
WAMEGO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy