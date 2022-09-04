Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1350kman.com
In Focus 9/7/22: USD 383, Flint Hills Volunteer Center, Be Able
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus USD 383 Director of Teaching and Learning Paula Hough and board member Kristin Brighton joined us ahead of the the board’s budget hearing and meeting Wednesday evening. Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Bishop previewed the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony happening...
1350kman.com
Flint Hills Wellness Coalition to meet with community Thursday to set next goals
The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition will host a community health meeting at the Family and Child Resource Center in Manhattan on Thursday. Flint Hills Wellness Coalition Chair Debbie Nuss says they will define and prioritize community health goals for the next three to five years:. The meeting will begin with...
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission denies funding request of new LGBT youth service organization
Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to remove funding in the proposed 2023 budget for an LGBT youth service organization, in front of a standing-room only crowd at City Hall. “There’s enough people in the community that just aren’t comfortable, yet, with this idea. Come back next year,...
1350kman.com
Riley County Health Department continues to wait on new bivalent doses of vaccine
Riley County saw 149 new COVID-19 cases last week, according to state and local health officials. As for vaccines, the Riley County Health Department says it has Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax vaccines available at its clinic located at 2030 Tecumseh Road. However, the bivalent doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not yet arrived, though should be sometime later this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
In-state 2024 prospect Jameer Moore recaps Kansas State visit
Kansas State has only offered one in-state prospect in the 2024 class, and it was defensive lineman BJ Canady of Topeka High in April. Who else could be on their radar? Salina Central defensive back Jameer Moore is someone to keep in mind. Moore possesses the height, length and speed...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 9/6/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan on September 2, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. A 52-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 38-year-old male suspect damaged his skate ramp. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200.
1350kman.com
Macaleab Rich down to 4 schools with commitment nearing
East St. Louis (Ill.) High three-star recruit Macaleab Rich tells On3 he’s down to four schools: Kansas State, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Illinois-Chicago. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound small forward visited Missouri in late August and Ole Miss over the weekend. He’s scheduled to visit Kansas State this upcoming weekend, September 10th. Illinois-Chicago will be his fifth and final visit on September 16th.
1350kman.com
Seven teens arrested in connection to burglary, damage at Junction City business
Officials in Geary County are investigating a Sunday burglary at a Junction City business, involving multiple suspects. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Monday in reference to a burglary with damage to property. Authorities say several individuals entered a locked business property at 1729 North Monroe Street in Junction City. Damage was reported to the building along with stolen property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
Man dies in southern Riley County vehicle crash
A Man died in a vehicle accident in Riley County after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 36-year-old Sean Warner was traveling eastbound in his pickup about 4 miles Southeast of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road. Kansas Highway Patrol officials report...
1350kman.com
Three people injured in early morning crash near Ogden
A Wednesday morning crash in southwestern Riley County sent three people to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene of a crash shortly before 6 a.m. near E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. near Ogden. Arriving officers found a transit van, driven by 47-year-old Jada Conley, of Centralia, had rear ended a pickup, driven by 38-year-old Benjamin Risher, of Manhattan.
1350kman.com
Rapid Recap: Kansas State and Missouri to re-boot regional rivalry this year
Kansas State was down a few starters on defense in the opener and lost starting offensive lineman Taylor Poitier during the game as well. Chris Klieman provided a few health updates during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Poitier will miss the remainder of the season with a significant knee...
1350kman.com
New status hearing scheduled for woman accused in July arson incident
A new status hearing has been scheduled for a 37-year-old woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in July that caused roughly $60,000 in damage at a Manhattan residence. Mahbooba Babraksai appeared Tuesday in Riley County District Court, via Zoom, in front of Judge William Malcolm. During the hearing, her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests man who fled after alleged weekend robbery
Riley County Police have released more details from a weekend alleged robbery in Manhattan. In its Tuesday activity report, RCPD says 21-year-old Courtney Harris, of Junction City, was charged with aggravated robbery after reportedly stealing cash from a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1400 block of College Ave. The incident led to a fight and as officers arrived, they witnessed Harris running away. He then jumped over a second-story railing and ran from officers but was detained shortly after in the immediate area.
1350kman.com
K-State Hosts Yale on Friday Night
Yale (3-0-1, 0-0-0 Ivy League) at Kansas State (2-3-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) Friday, September 9, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Buser Family Park | Manhattan, Kan. MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State (2-3-1) continues a three-match home stand at Buser Family Park on Friday night. The Wildcats host Yale (2-0-1) on at 7 p.m. This will be K-State’s first match against an opponent from the Ivy League.
1350kman.com
Offensive lineman Taylor Poitier injured, to miss remainder of the season
After losing his entire 2021 football season to injury, Kansas State offensive lineman Taylor Poitier suffered another injury in his 2022 debut that will keep him out for the remainder of the season once again. The news was shared by head coach Chris Klieman during his weekly press conference on...
1350kman.com
Wamego man charged in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
A Wamego man is charged in connection to a 2021 overdose death involving fentanyl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Wamego Police Department says 20-year-old McKaine Farr knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl, which caused an overdose death of 21-year-old Jayson Ebert in September 2021. Farr, who was...
Comments / 0